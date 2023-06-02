UrduPoint.com

Gas Theft; FIA Managed To Arrest Accused

Sumaira FH Published June 02, 2023 | 08:33 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Friday nabbed an accused in account of gas pilferage and illegal connection.

Investigation Officer Naheed Bilal said that Anti-Corruption Circle Peshawar arrested the accused involved in getting a gas connection from an unauthorized supply line.

Irshad obtained an illegal gas connection with the connivance of Sui Gas officials.

The accused used the identity cards of ordinary citizens to get the connection.

He was produced before a local court and the judge ordered his two-day physical remand.

The IO said that an accomplice of the accused Jehanzeb the BD-Retail Surveyor SNGPL Peshawar was already arrested in the same case.

He was sent to judicial lockup after completing a two-day remand.

The IO said that during the investigation the accused Jehanzeb named Kamran and Irshad as his partners.

The FIA was making efforts to arrest the third accused Kamran still at large.

