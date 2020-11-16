UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

GB Polls Victory Shows People's Trust In PTI: Mian Mehmood

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 07:00 PM

GB polls victory shows people's trust in PTI: Mian Mehmood

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Housing Minister Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed said on Monday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) victory in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) elections is a clear manifestation of people's trust in the party leadership.

Leading a rally in connection with PTI victory in the GB election here at Dubai Chowk, Allama Iqbal Town, the minister said that people of Gilgit-Baltistan showed maturity by rejecting those having anti-Pakistan narrative. He said the GB polls victory proved that the people of that area had complete confidence and trust in the leadership of Imran Khan and his policies.

A large number of people, PTI workers and PP-160 voters actively participated in the rally.

Congratulating PM Imran Khan and winning candidates in the GB election, Mian Mehmood said that people of Gilgit-Baltistan reposed full trust in the PTI and altogether rejected the parties with agenda of negative politics. He added that the parties doing politics with anti-state narrative must revisit their narrative.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Punjab Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed Dubai PP-160 Housing

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed establishes MBZUH&#039;s Board o ..

1 minute ago

‘TBHF’ supports educational project for 65,000 ..

1 minute ago

Jebel Ali Customs Centre carries out 1.8 million t ..

1 minute ago

Karachi and Lahore chase history in dream HBL PSL ..

52 minutes ago

Cityscape’s Real Estate Summit opens in Dubai

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Ports, DNV GL cooperate to transform emi ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.