LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Housing Minister Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed said on Monday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) victory in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) elections is a clear manifestation of people's trust in the party leadership.

Leading a rally in connection with PTI victory in the GB election here at Dubai Chowk, Allama Iqbal Town, the minister said that people of Gilgit-Baltistan showed maturity by rejecting those having anti-Pakistan narrative. He said the GB polls victory proved that the people of that area had complete confidence and trust in the leadership of Imran Khan and his policies.

A large number of people, PTI workers and PP-160 voters actively participated in the rally.

Congratulating PM Imran Khan and winning candidates in the GB election, Mian Mehmood said that people of Gilgit-Baltistan reposed full trust in the PTI and altogether rejected the parties with agenda of negative politics. He added that the parties doing politics with anti-state narrative must revisit their narrative.