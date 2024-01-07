ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2024) In an unprecedented move to boost tourism and showcase the stunning landscapes of Gilgit-Baltistan, the Government, along with private partners, is set to host a seven-day winter festival from January 15 to 25, 2024.

The event, organized by the Department of Tourism, Sports, and Culture, aimed to highlight the region's potential as a year-round destination, starting with winter sports events in all ten districts with an emphasis on promoting national ice hockey championships and local cultural activities, the festival is a significant step toward putting Gilgit-Baltistan on the global tourism map, Director Tourism GB Sajid Khan said while talking to APP on Sunday.

Minister for Tourism, Sports, and Culture, Ghulam Mohammad, expressed the region's commitment to showcasing its beauty through sports in all seasons. This initiative follows the success of the Sarfa Ranga Skardu festival in autumn. The festival's expansion to all ten districts, including the hosting of the National Ice Hockey Championship, marks a strategic move to attract tourists from around the world.

Minister for Planning and Development, Raja Nasir Ali Khan, emphasized the government's efforts to position Gilgit-Baltistan as a year-round tourist destination. The goal is to organize events aligned with each season, with the winter festival set to become a regular highlight. Gilgit-Baltistan, already hailed as the hub of Pakistan's tourism, seeks to convey a positive image globally through such initiatives.

Despite being one of the world's most beautiful regions, Gilgit-Baltistan faces underappreciation, according to Additional Chief Secretary Captain Mushtaq Ahmed. The seven-day winter festival aimed to spotlight the positive aspects of Pakistan, especially Gilgit-Baltistan, through local winter sports and cultural events.

The organizers aspire to dispel misconceptions and showcase the region's potential as a premier winter sports destination.

Captain Mushtaq Ahmed stressed the importance of dispelling the misconception that Gilgit-Baltistan is environmentally neglected. Instead, the region is grappling with the global effects of climate change. The festival seeks not only to attract tourists but also to draw attention to the environmental challenges faced by Gilgit-Baltistan.

Vice President Winter Sports Air Commodore (Retd) Shahid Nadeem highlighted the participation of both domestic and foreign tourists in Gilgit-Baltistan's winter sports events. The aim is to showcase the region's prowess in winter sports and nurture athletes for international competitions like the Asian Games and the 2026 Olympic Games.

Secretary of Tourism, Sports, and Culture Asifullah Khan revealed that the second edition of the festival aims to showcase the unique beauty of all four seasons in Gilgit-Baltistan. From the receding glaciers to reintroducing cultural games, the event is set to be a comprehensive celebration of the region's rich offerings.

With the successful organization of last year's events attracting around 400 million foreign tourists, Gilgit-Baltistan is poised for even greater success. The collaboration between the government and private partners remains crucial for the continued success of such initiatives, ensuring that the region's untapped potential is recognized on a global scale.

In summary, the Gilgit-Baltistan Winter Festival stands as a testament to the region's determination to showcase its year-round beauty, promote winter sports, and create a positive global image. The event promises to be a blend of cultural richness, sportsmanship, and environmental awareness, inviting the world to explore the hidden gem that is Gilgit-Baltistan.