- Home
- Pakistan
- GC University Hyderabad Marks Independence Day with Marka-e-Haq Jashan-e-Azadi Celebrations
GC University Hyderabad Marks Independence Day With Marka-e-Haq Jashan-e-Azadi Celebrations
Faizan Hashmi Published August 14, 2025 | 02:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Government College University Hyderabad organised vibrant Marka-e-Haq Jashan-e-Azadi celebrations on August 14, 2025.
The events marked the conclusion of two weeks of patriotic activities held from August 1 to 14.
The programme began with the recitation from the Holy Quran.
Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Amjad Ali Arain hoisted the national flag along with deans, directors, faculty members, administrative staff, students and security personnel.
A khusosi dua for the protection and prosperity of the country was led by Prof Dr Makhdoom Muhammad Roshan Siddiqi.
The ceremony was followed by the singing of the national anthem.
The main celebration was held on the university lawn.
A Jashan-e-Azadi walk was organised where participants chanted “Pakistan Zindabad” slogans.
A cake-cutting ceremony was led by the vice chancellor.
In the Smart Class Room, school students presented skits and performances highlighting Pakistan’s history and culture. The performances were warmly appreciated by the audience.
On the occasion, Prof Dr Amjad Ali Arain said Pakistan is our identity, our pride and our love.
He said the nation stands united in its commitment to protect and serve the country and to work for its progress, peace and prosperity.
Faculty members, students, officers, deans, directors and staff attended the celebration. Many were dressed in green and white, waving flags and enjoying patriotic music.
APP/nsm
Recent Stories
Govt, PTI representatives discuss prospects of talks
Pakistan celebrates 78th Independence Day with national zeal
Saudi Arabia's inflation rate remains stable at 2.1% in July
EWEC issues Request for Proposals for developing Al Nouf Independent Power Produ ..
TAQA reports AED3.7 billion net income for H1 2025
China launches new group of internet satellites
The Modi government wants to violate the Indus Waters Treaty and construct dams ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 August 2025
Arab world slams Netanyahu's 'Greater Israel' remarks
DXB set to welcome over 3.6 million guests during back-to-school peak
China remains key destination for Pakistan’s mineral wealth in 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Independence Day reminds of sacrifice, Unity: Ayesha Raza58 seconds ago
-
DC Gwadar leads flag hosting ceremony on Pakistan's Independence Day1 minute ago
-
Flag hoisting ceremony held at LHC1 minute ago
-
GC University Hyderabad Marks Independence Day with Marka-e-Haq Jashan-e-Azadi Celebrations1 minute ago
-
PM orders early completion of IT Park in Islamabad1 minute ago
-
Governor condemns terrorist attacks on Police1 minute ago
-
Independence Day, Markaz-e-Haq celebrations, flag-hoisting ceremony held at divisional headquarters ..1 minute ago
-
Govt, PTI representatives discuss prospects of talks4 minutes ago
-
Metropolitan government holds ceremony to mark Independence Day11 minutes ago
-
Marka-e-Haq, Independence Day ceremony held at the Circuit House Hyderabad21 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Zindabad! We pledge to keep our nation strong, united & free forever: Faisal Kundi21 minutes ago
-
Minister inaugurates tree plantation on Independence Day21 minutes ago