GC University Hyderabad Marks Independence Day with Marka-e-Haq Jashan-e-Azadi Celebrations

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Government College University Hyderabad organised vibrant Marka-e-Haq Jashan-e-Azadi celebrations on August 14, 2025.

The events marked the conclusion of two weeks of patriotic activities held from August 1 to 14.

The programme began with the recitation from the Holy Quran.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Amjad Ali Arain hoisted the national flag along with deans, directors, faculty members, administrative staff, students and security personnel.

A khusosi dua for the protection and prosperity of the country was led by Prof Dr Makhdoom Muhammad Roshan Siddiqi.

The ceremony was followed by the singing of the national anthem.

The main celebration was held on the university lawn.

A Jashan-e-Azadi walk was organised where participants chanted “Pakistan Zindabad” slogans.

A cake-cutting ceremony was led by the vice chancellor.

In the Smart Class Room, school students presented skits and performances highlighting Pakistan’s history and culture. The performances were warmly appreciated by the audience.

On the occasion, Prof Dr Amjad Ali Arain said Pakistan is our identity, our pride and our love.

He said the nation stands united in its commitment to protect and serve the country and to work for its progress, peace and prosperity.

Faculty members, students, officers, deans, directors and staff attended the celebration. Many were dressed in green and white, waving flags and enjoying patriotic music.

