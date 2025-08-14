(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) In a spirited celebration of Pakistan’s Independence Day, Deputy Commissioner Hamood ur Rehman led a grand flag-hoisting ceremony at the DC Office in Gwadar.

The event was marked by patriotic fervor and ceremonial dignity, as contingents from the police and Levies forces presented a smart salute during the raising of the national flag.

The ceremony drew enthusiastic participation from key district officials, including Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Boheer Dashti, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Dr. Abdul Shakoor, Assistant Commissioner Gwadar Saad Kaleem Zafar, SP Police Abdul Wahid Baloch, and officers from various line departments.

Distinguished guests and community members also attended, adding to the celebratory atmosphere, said a news release.

As the national anthem played, attendees stood in solemn respect, reaffirming their love and commitment to Pakistan. The venue was adorned with vibrant floral arrangements and the national colors of green and white, creating a festive and patriotic ambiance.

To commemorate the occasion, ADC (Revenue) Boheer Dashti ceremonially cut a cake marking the anniversary of independence. Prayers were offered for the country’s peace, prosperity, and continued development, with participants pledging to contribute actively to the nation’s progress.