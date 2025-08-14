Governor condemns terrorist attacks on Police

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Thursday strongly condemned the terrorist attacks on police in Peshawar, Upper Dir and Lower Dir, which claimed the lives of five police personnel.

The Governor paid rich tribute to the martyred officers, acknowledging their bravery and dedication in the line of duty.

He expressed heartfelt condolences and deep sympathy with the bereaved families and prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs and patience for their loved ones.

Governor Kundi also conveyed his best wishes for the speedy recovery of the injured policemen, reaffirming that the police force remains at the frontline in the fight against terrorism.

He emphasized that the sacrifices of the police martyrs would not go in vain and reiterated the government’s resolve to continue the struggle until lasting peace is achieved in the province.