Open Menu

Independence Day, Markaz-e-Haq Celebrations, Flag-hoisting Ceremony Held At Divisional Headquarters Abbottabad

Sumaira FH Published August 14, 2025 | 02:10 PM

Independence Day, Markaz-e-Haq celebrations, flag-hoisting ceremony held at divisional headquarters Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) On the occasion of Independence Day, a formal flag-hoisting ceremony was held at Jalal Baba Auditorium under the auspices of the Divisional Headquarters. Commissioner Hazara Division Fayyaz Ali Shah, accompanied by Station Commander, Station Headquarters Brigadier Faisal Sharjeel Qureshi, and Regional Police Officer Hazara Nasir Satti, hoisted the national flag.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Sanaullah Khan, District Police Officer Abbottabad Umar Tufail, and other senior civil and military officials were also present.

The district administration, district officers, and revenue officers attended the event, while smart contingents of police and rescue personnel presented a salute to the national flag.

Across the district, events marking Independence Day and Marka-e-Haq are in full swing. As part of the celebrations, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Abbottabad Gohar Ali attended the Independence Day Hockey Tournament organized by the District sports Office Abbottabad. He encouraged the players and distributed prizes among outstanding players and winning teams.

Recent Stories

Govt, PTI representatives discuss prospects of tal ..

Govt, PTI representatives discuss prospects of talks

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan celebrates 78th Independence Day with nat ..

Pakistan celebrates 78th Independence Day with national zeal

27 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia's inflation rate remains stable at 2. ..

Saudi Arabia's inflation rate remains stable at 2.1% in July

41 minutes ago
 EWEC issues Request for Proposals for developing A ..

EWEC issues Request for Proposals for developing Al Nouf Independent Power Produ ..

1 hour ago
 TAQA reports AED3.7 billion net income for H1 2025

TAQA reports AED3.7 billion net income for H1 2025

3 hours ago
 China launches new group of internet satellites

China launches new group of internet satellites

3 hours ago
The Modi government wants to violate the Indus Wat ..

The Modi government wants to violate the Indus Waters Treaty and construct dams ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 August 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 August 2025

6 hours ago
 Arab world slams Netanyahu's 'Greater Israel' rema ..

Arab world slams Netanyahu's 'Greater Israel' remarks

12 hours ago
 DXB set to welcome over 3.6 million guests during ..

DXB set to welcome over 3.6 million guests during back-to-school peak

12 hours ago
 China remains key destination for Pakistan’s min ..

China remains key destination for Pakistan’s mineral wealth in 2025

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan