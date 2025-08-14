Independence Day, Markaz-e-Haq celebrations, flag-hoisting ceremony held at divisional headquarters Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) On the occasion of Independence Day, a formal flag-hoisting ceremony was held at Jalal Baba Auditorium under the auspices of the Divisional Headquarters. Commissioner Hazara Division Fayyaz Ali Shah, accompanied by Station Commander, Station Headquarters Brigadier Faisal Sharjeel Qureshi, and Regional Police Officer Hazara Nasir Satti, hoisted the national flag.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Sanaullah Khan, District Police Officer Abbottabad Umar Tufail, and other senior civil and military officials were also present.

The district administration, district officers, and revenue officers attended the event, while smart contingents of police and rescue personnel presented a salute to the national flag.

Across the district, events marking Independence Day and Marka-e-Haq are in full swing. As part of the celebrations, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Abbottabad Gohar Ali attended the Independence Day Hockey Tournament organized by the District sports Office Abbottabad. He encouraged the players and distributed prizes among outstanding players and winning teams.