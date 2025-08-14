Open Menu

Flag Hoisting Ceremony Held At LHC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 14, 2025 | 02:10 PM

Flag hoisting ceremony held at LHC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) The Independence Day ceremony was held at the premises of the Lahore High Court (LHC), Rawalpindi Bench, attended by Senior Justice Sultan Tanvir Ahmed, Justice Ahsan Raza Kazmi, retired Justice Shakoor Paracha, Khalid Mahmood Malik, and officials of the Bar Association.

Senior Justice Sultan Tanvir Ahmed was presented with a Guard of Honour. He hoisted the flag along with the colleague judges.

Talking on the occasion, Senior Justice Sultan Tanvir Ahmed said that freedom is the greatest blessing in the world, achieved through the immense sacrifices of our forefathers.

He paid tribute to the unparalleled sacrifices made under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and said that today is a day to salute the heroes because of whom we are free.

He emphasized the need to play a positive role in the country's progress in light of Quaid-e-Azam's vision. The ceremony concluded with prayers for the country's progress and security.

Recent Stories

Govt, PTI representatives discuss prospects of tal ..

Govt, PTI representatives discuss prospects of talks

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan celebrates 78th Independence Day with nat ..

Pakistan celebrates 78th Independence Day with national zeal

27 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia's inflation rate remains stable at 2. ..

Saudi Arabia's inflation rate remains stable at 2.1% in July

41 minutes ago
 EWEC issues Request for Proposals for developing A ..

EWEC issues Request for Proposals for developing Al Nouf Independent Power Produ ..

1 hour ago
 TAQA reports AED3.7 billion net income for H1 2025

TAQA reports AED3.7 billion net income for H1 2025

3 hours ago
 China launches new group of internet satellites

China launches new group of internet satellites

3 hours ago
The Modi government wants to violate the Indus Wat ..

The Modi government wants to violate the Indus Waters Treaty and construct dams ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 August 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 August 2025

6 hours ago
 Arab world slams Netanyahu's 'Greater Israel' rema ..

Arab world slams Netanyahu's 'Greater Israel' remarks

12 hours ago
 DXB set to welcome over 3.6 million guests during ..

DXB set to welcome over 3.6 million guests during back-to-school peak

12 hours ago
 China remains key destination for Pakistan’s min ..

China remains key destination for Pakistan’s mineral wealth in 2025

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan