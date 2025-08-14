Flag Hoisting Ceremony Held At LHC
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 14, 2025 | 02:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) The Independence Day ceremony was held at the premises of the Lahore High Court (LHC), Rawalpindi Bench, attended by Senior Justice Sultan Tanvir Ahmed, Justice Ahsan Raza Kazmi, retired Justice Shakoor Paracha, Khalid Mahmood Malik, and officials of the Bar Association.
Senior Justice Sultan Tanvir Ahmed was presented with a Guard of Honour. He hoisted the flag along with the colleague judges.
Talking on the occasion, Senior Justice Sultan Tanvir Ahmed said that freedom is the greatest blessing in the world, achieved through the immense sacrifices of our forefathers.
He paid tribute to the unparalleled sacrifices made under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and said that today is a day to salute the heroes because of whom we are free.
He emphasized the need to play a positive role in the country's progress in light of Quaid-e-Azam's vision. The ceremony concluded with prayers for the country's progress and security.
