PM Orders Early Completion Of IT Park In Islamabad

Sumaira FH Published August 14, 2025 | 02:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday expressing displeasure over the slow pace of construction of the Technology Park, directed that the IT Park should be completed as soon as possible.

“This project must be completed within the time frame specified in the initial instructions," prime minister said during his visit to the under-construction Technology Park here.

He further instructed that the provision of facilities in the project must meet international standards.

“All responsible stakeholders should accelerate their efforts for the completion of this project,” the prime minister stressed.

Briefing the prime minister, the officials informed that the IT Park consisted of two underground floors, a ground floor, and nine upper floors.

The Park will include offices, an incubation center, a business support center, R&D laboratories, a Level III data center, an auditorium, and parking for 1,200 vehicles.

The prime minister was further told that objective of the IT Park was to create jobs for youth, boost economic growth, enhance global IT competitiveness, and bridge the digital divide.

