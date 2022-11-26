UrduPoint.com

GC University Lahore Wins Bilingual Declamation Contest At Cadet College Batrasi

To pay homage on the occasion of the death anniversary of martyred Captain Muhammad Usman Ali, the Inter-University bilingual declamation competition was organized at Cadet College Batrasi Captain Muhammad Usman Shaheed Auditorium

To pay homage on the occasion of the death anniversary of martyred Captain Muhammad Usman Ali, the Inter-University bilingual declamation competition was organized at Cadet College Batrasi Captain Muhammad Usman Shaheed Auditorium.

Government College (GC) University Lahore won the overall first position in the inter-university competition held in urdu and the English language.

Addressing the participants, Chief Guest Dr Muhammad Zahid Siddiqui congratulated the successful students in the speech competition and appreciated the high quality of their speeches.

He introduced himself as a former student scout cadet and mentioned his outstanding achievements and services in practical life and described his alma mater Cadet College Batrasi as a centre of learning.

Dr Muhammad Zahid advised the students to respect teachers, show discipline and work hard to achieve their goals. Later, he distributed shields and trophies among the winners. The principal presented college souvenirs to the chief guest.

The first round of the competition was English Speech where Government College University Lahore obtained the first position, PAF College Lower Topa Murree secured the second position while Cadet College Larkana bagged the third position.

Prof. Rukhshanda Sartaj, English Department, Hazara University, Dr Muhammad Javed, Principal, Al-Quran Beacon School, Mansehra, and Prof. Dr Nazakat Awan, English Department, Hazara University performed duty as judges.

The second stage of the competition was Urdu speeches, WAPDA Cadet College Tarbela won the first position in this competition. Government College University Lahore was second. Cadet College Muzaffarabad won the third position.

The judges of the Urdu speech competition were Prof. Dr Muhammad Rehman, Urdu Department, Hazara University, and Prof. Dr Khurshid Ahmed, Urdu Department, Government Post Graduate College, Ma Nasara, and Prof. Dr Muhammad Javed Khan, Chairman, Urdu Department, Azad Jammu and Kashmir University, Muzaffarabad.

In the competition, Military College Murree, Government College University Lahore, Pakistan International Public school and College Abbottabad, Cadet College Larkana, Fazal Haq College Mardan, Cadet College Swat, Wapad Cadet College Tarbela, Chenab College Jhang, PAF College Lower Topa, Murree, Colonel Sher Khan Cadet College Swabi, Cadet College Palindri, Cadet College Mohmandgut and Cadet College Muzaffarabad participated.

