(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Government Collage University (GCU) Lahore on Saturday marked the 'International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking' and organized an awareness seminar to stimulate a sense of responsibility and understanding among students

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :Government Collage University (GCU) Lahore on Saturday marked the 'International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking' and organized an awareness seminar to stimulate a sense of responsibility and understanding among students.

Prof. Dr. Shakil Malik, Neuropsychatrist, Sussex University UK, Senator Dr. Zarqa Taimoor Suharwardey, MPAs Talath Fatima Naqvi, Zainab Umair, and GCU Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi participated in the session while Force Commander Anti-Narcotics Force Regional Directorate Punjab Brig. Rashid Minhas was the chief guest of the ceremony.

All the speakers stressed that drug abuse prevention was crucial for the sustainability and development of the country. Crime, aggression, mental, moral and physical illnesses, productivity and governance of the state were directly related to numbers of drug addicts. Importance of drug abuse control cannot be over emphasized.

Force Commander Anti-Narcotics Force Brig. Rashid Minhas emphasized on the importance of observation and reiterated that it was the individual and collective responsibility of everyone to join hands with Anti-Narcotics Force to eliminate this evil from society.

Senator Dr. Zarqa Taimur Suharwardy said that the problem of drug addiction starts from one's home. "So, we have to uproot the issue from its initial stages." MPA Talath Fatima Naqvi and MPA Zainab Umair said that the menace of drug addiction was dangerous.

GCU VC Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi said that keeping in view the legacy of leadership, GCU took upon itself the challenge of making its campus drug free and initiated its program with the slogan "Drug abuse prevention not through Sermons but by Science". He said that an elaborated programme of prevention will be rolled out incorporating latest scientific technology being used in centers of excellence in the West.

The programme was aimed at Primary drug abuse prevention by developing psycho-social resilience and set of leadership skills in students needed to combat the stresses and strains of contemporary society.

Dr. Asghar Zaidi and other guests appreciated the efforts of Anti-Narcotics Force Punjab for combating the supply and demand reduction of illicit narcotic drugs nationwide.

The ceremony concluded with an awareness walk led by Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi and Brig. Rashid Minhas.