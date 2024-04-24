GCWU Sialkot VC Meets Punjab Governor
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 24, 2024 | 06:33 PM
Government College Women University (GCWU) Sialkot Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof. Dr. Zarrin Fatima Rizvi met Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman at the international conference, held at Grand Asian University Sialkot (GAUS), here on Wednesday
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Government College Women University (GCWU) Sialkot Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof. Dr. Zarrin Fatima Rizvi met Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman at the international conference, held at Grand Asian University Sialkot (GAUS), here on Wednesday.
She extended a special invitation to the governor for the convocation to be held at the GCWU next month.
Apart from this, the vice chancellor briefed in detail about the educational research activities in GCWUS.
On this occasion, Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman assured to participate in the convocation and resolve the problems faced by GCWU Sialkot.
Recent Stories
PM Shehbaz asked to extend hand to Imran Khan, India
BISE Hyderabad to announce HSC-Il result exams on April 25
ARI calls for comprehensive measures to curb tobacco use
Sana named ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier ambassador
DWE extends training to 300,000 workers of 350 industries in twin city
Stone Lifter Martin Licis showcases skills at Haripur cultural sports competitio ..
WASA disconnects 144 connections of defaulters
Govt committed to double exports' volume in 5 years: PM
Dacoit killed during conflict with locals
Vietnam hails Gandhara Corridor project for cultural tourism promotion
Price Control Magistrates conduct crackdown against price hike
14 stolen bikes recovered, gang leader arrested
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM Shehbaz asked to extend hand to Imran Khan, India3 minutes ago
-
ARI calls for comprehensive measures to curb tobacco use3 minutes ago
-
DWE extends training to 300,000 workers of 350 industries in twin city3 minutes ago
-
WASA disconnects 144 connections of defaulters3 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to double exports' volume in 5 years: PM3 minutes ago
-
Dacoit killed during conflict with locals3 minutes ago
-
Vietnam hails Gandhara Corridor project for cultural tourism promotion5 minutes ago
-
Price Control Magistrates conduct crackdown against price hike16 minutes ago
-
14 stolen bikes recovered, gang leader arrested16 minutes ago
-
World Immunization Week kicks off in Mirpurkhas16 minutes ago
-
President for stronger economic, cultural ties with China16 minutes ago
-
Ayubia chairlift closure inflicts heavy losses on traders28 minutes ago