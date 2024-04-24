Open Menu

GCWU Sialkot VC Meets Punjab Governor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 24, 2024 | 06:33 PM

GCWU Sialkot VC meets Punjab governor

Government College Women University (GCWU) Sialkot Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof. Dr. Zarrin Fatima Rizvi met Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman at the international conference, held at Grand Asian University Sialkot (GAUS), here on Wednesday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Government College Women University (GCWU) Sialkot Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof. Dr. Zarrin Fatima Rizvi met Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman at the international conference, held at Grand Asian University Sialkot (GAUS), here on Wednesday.

She extended a special invitation to the governor for the convocation to be held at the GCWU next month.

Apart from this, the vice chancellor briefed in detail about the educational research activities in GCWUS.

On this occasion, Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman assured to participate in the convocation and resolve the problems faced by GCWU Sialkot.

Related Topics

Governor Punjab Sialkot Women Government College Women University Sialkot From Government Asia

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz asked to extend hand to Imran Khan, Ind ..

PM Shehbaz asked to extend hand to Imran Khan, India  

3 minutes ago
 BISE Hyderabad to announce HSC-Il result exams on ..

BISE Hyderabad to announce HSC-Il result exams on April 25

3 minutes ago
 ARI calls for comprehensive measures to curb tobac ..

ARI calls for comprehensive measures to curb tobacco use

3 minutes ago
 Sana named ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier a ..

Sana named ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier ambassador

2 minutes ago
 DWE extends training to 300,000 workers of 350 ind ..

DWE extends training to 300,000 workers of 350 industries in twin city

3 minutes ago
 Stone Lifter Martin Licis showcases skills at Hari ..

Stone Lifter Martin Licis showcases skills at Haripur cultural sports competitio ..

3 minutes ago
WASA disconnects 144 connections of defaulters

WASA disconnects 144 connections of defaulters

3 minutes ago
 Govt committed to double exports' volume in 5 year ..

Govt committed to double exports' volume in 5 years: PM

3 minutes ago
 Dacoit killed during conflict with locals

Dacoit killed during conflict with locals

3 minutes ago
 Vietnam hails Gandhara Corridor project for cultur ..

Vietnam hails Gandhara Corridor project for cultural tourism promotion

5 minutes ago
 Price Control Magistrates conduct crackdown agains ..

Price Control Magistrates conduct crackdown against price hike

16 minutes ago
 14 stolen bikes recovered, gang leader arrested

14 stolen bikes recovered, gang leader arrested

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan