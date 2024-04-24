GCWU Sialkot VC meets Punjab governor

(@FahadShabbir)

Government College Women University (GCWU) Sialkot Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof. Dr. Zarrin Fatima Rizvi met Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman at the international conference, held at Grand Asian University Sialkot (GAUS), here on Wednesday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Government College Women University (GCWU) Sialkot Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof. Dr. Zarrin Fatima Rizvi met Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman at the international conference, held at Grand Asian University Sialkot (GAUS), here on Wednesday.

She extended a special invitation to the governor for the convocation to be held at the GCWU next month.

Apart from this, the vice chancellor briefed in detail about the educational research activities in GCWUS.

On this occasion, Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman assured to participate in the convocation and resolve the problems faced by GCWU Sialkot.