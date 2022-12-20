GCWUF distributes Christmas gifts among its workers & students

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) distributed Christmas gifts to its Christian workers and students.

In this connection, a gift distribution ceremony was held at university auditorium under the aegis of Directorate of Students' Affairs GCWUF.

GCWUF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Robina Farooq presided over the ceremony and distributed Christmas gifts.

Speaking on the occasion, she said the university had adopted a comprehensive strategy to provide equal educational opportunities to all students irrespective of their caste, creed and religion.

She said that Christians were an integral part of Pakistani society, therefore, they would be facilitated equally in the university.

She said that Christmas gifts were arranged in collaboration with Anjuman Tajiran so as to express solidarity with Christians and provide them opportunity of Christmas celebrations at university level.

President Anjuman Tajiran al-Hajj Naseer Yousuf Vohra and Director Students' AffairsMadam Asma Aziz also addressed the function.