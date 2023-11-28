Open Menu

GCWUF Students Shine In Athletics Championship

Umer Jamshaid Published November 28, 2023 | 03:50 PM

GCWUF students shine in athletics championship

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) The Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) secured a distinguished position by winning gold, silver and bronze medals in the 45th all Pakistan Iqbal trophy athletics championship.

University players won two gold, four silver and a bronze medals in the sports event which was played at the Punjab stadium, Lahore. Khadija Mehreen won a gold medal in javelin and discus throw.

Amna Saeed secured silver medal in 100m race and bronze medal in 200m race. Noor ul Ain won silver medal in pole vault, Maleeha Salim won silver medal in hammer throw.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr. Zill-i-Huma Nazli congratulated the winning players and Deputy Director Sports Fahmida Ayub.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Faisalabad Sports Punjab Women Gold Silver Bronze Event All Government Race

Recent Stories

Haris Rauf's BBL participation faces delay amid NO ..

Haris Rauf's BBL participation faces delay amid NOC hurdle

2 hours ago
 PM to embark on two-day visit to Kuwait today

PM to embark on two-day visit to Kuwait today

3 hours ago
 KSE-100 Index jumps over 60,000 marks

KSE-100 Index jumps over 60,000 marks

3 hours ago
 Israeli mother commends Hamas for daughter's kind ..

Israeli mother commends Hamas for daughter's kind treatment in Gaza captivity

3 hours ago
 Pro-Khalistan activists disrupt Indian ambassador' ..

Pro-Khalistan activists disrupt Indian ambassador's gurdwara visit in New York

3 hours ago
 Court rules to hold Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qures ..

Court rules to hold Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s cipher case trial insid ..

3 hours ago
Process of receiving applications for next year's ..

Process of receiving applications for next year's Hajj underway

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 November 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 November 2023

7 hours ago
 FM, EU Parliament Committee Chair discuss ways to ..

FM, EU Parliament Committee Chair discuss ways to enhance parliamentary engageme ..

16 hours ago
 Hungary's Orban ramps up anti-EU rhetoric amid row ..

Hungary's Orban ramps up anti-EU rhetoric amid row over frozen funds

16 hours ago
 Nigerians look to biofuel as cost of cooking gas s ..

Nigerians look to biofuel as cost of cooking gas soars

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan