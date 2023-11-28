GCWUF students shine in athletics championship

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) The Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) secured a distinguished position by winning gold, silver and bronze medals in the 45th all Pakistan Iqbal trophy athletics championship.

University players won two gold, four silver and a bronze medals in the sports event which was played at the Punjab stadium, Lahore. Khadija Mehreen won a gold medal in javelin and discus throw.

Amna Saeed secured silver medal in 100m race and bronze medal in 200m race. Noor ul Ain won silver medal in pole vault, Maleeha Salim won silver medal in hammer throw.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr. Zill-i-Huma Nazli congratulated the winning players and Deputy Director Sports Fahmida Ayub.