German BMZ delegation highly appreciates One Window Ehsaas Operations

Published February 17, 2022 | 07:08 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :A high-level German delegation from BMZ, the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development Germany hailed the One Window Center of Ehsaas in Islamabad.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Senator Dr. Sania Nishtar briefed the delegation on the single window operations of multisectoral Ehsaas programme. The visit aimed to explore avenues of collaboration with Ehsaas.

Jochen Flasbarth, State Secretary BMZ; Helmut Fischer, Head of Division, BMZ; Bernard Schlagheck, German Ambassador to Pakistan; and Thorsten Schfer-Gmmbel, board Member of the Deutsche Gesellschaft Fuer International Zusammenarbeit GmbH (GIZ), were part of the delegation.

"With One Window Ehsaas, our aim was to deliver services through a single window at the citizen's interface and therefore, we built One Window Ehsaas. One Window Centers are being expanded countrywide", Dr. Sania said while speaking on the occasion.

Members of the delegation took keen interest in the real time demonstration of One Window Ehsaas operations. They witnessed the beneficiary services and people being facilitated.

They were impressed to see how the center was helping people access myriad Ehsaas services under one roof.

German delegates highly appreciated the simplified, integrated and rule-based execution of the multiple Ehsaas programmes through One Window Ehsaas.

They felicitated Ehsaas on the commendable integration of all Ehsaas benefits under one roof.

Together with Dr. Sania, Secretary Ismat Tahira, Additional Secretary Syed Moazzam and Director General Naveed Akbar also joined the visit.The One Window Ehsaas is articulated in six pillars: first being the Ehsaas center, whereas others include the back office digital interface, a digital information and services platform, a mobile app, the integrated database and the Ehsaas One-Window Beneficiary Selection and Targeting Policy.

The Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, abbreviated BMZ, is a cabinet-level ministry of the Federal Republic of Germany. Pakistan and Germany have engaged in development cooperation since 1961, the year that the BMZ was founded. Currently, Germany's development cooperation with Pakistan focuses on three priority areas: governance, energy and sustainable economic development.

