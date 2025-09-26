Get licenced by Oct 7 or pay the price, traffic police issue final warning

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) The Islamabad Traffic Police(ITP) have issued a final warning to all unlicensed drivers: obtain a valid driving licence by October 7, 2025, or face strict penalties including arrest, vehicle impoundment, and registration of cases. Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, announced a seven-day extension in the deadline, making it clear that from October 8 onward, decisive action will be taken against violators.

An official told APP on Friday that the extension was announced to facilitate citizens and address the rush at licensing centres. He said the move aims to maximize licence issuance and ensure strict enforcement of traffic discipline across the capital.

He said IGP Rizvi and Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Capt (retd) Hamzah Humayun have personally visited facilitation centres to monitor arrangements and ensure citizens face minimum inconvenience.

He added that ITP facilitation vans continue to operate across different sectors of the city to assist residents closer to their homes.

CTO Hamzah Humayun emphasized that drivers must keep the physical copy of their licence with them at all times, as digital copies will not be accepted during checking.

He warned that after October 7, police would register cases, arrest violators, and impound their vehicles.

Syed Hasnain Gardizi, a government employee, told APP that his residence is far from Faizabad, making the driving test process very difficult. “Travelling so far and losing an entire working day for a test is extremely painful,” he said.

Bilal Shabbir, a CDA employee, added that at least three testing centres should be established to manage the growing demand. “Without expansion, the rush and inconvenience for citizens will continue,” he remarked.

The official said special desks and facilitation centres had already been set up across Islamabad to speed up the process and reduce overcrowding.

He urged citizens to make use of the extension, stressing that violators after October 7 would face strict legal action without exception.

He said the Islamabad Traffic Police is committed to modern facilities and public facilitation, but will not compromise on enforcement. The IGP reiterated that protecting lives and ensuring road safety remain the foremost priorities of the police.

