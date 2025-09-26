Progress On Police Infrastructure Projects In Dera Region Reviewed
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 26, 2025 | 02:50 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) A meeting to review the construction and development of new police stations and offices across the district was held with Regional Police Officer (RPO) Syed Ashfaq Anwar in the chair here on Friday.
According to the police spokesman, representatives from the National Engineering Services Pakistan (NESPAK), PCU Units Peshawar, project contractors, and technical experts participated in the meeting.
The meeting focused on reviewing the design, technical, and financial aspects of several key construction projects, including new police stations, barracks in police lines, boundary walls, the Regional Police Office, the DPO Office, traffic headquarters, the Safe City Project, and Police Facilitation Centers. During the meeting, experts gave briefings on the progress of various projects and presented proposals for the next phases of implementation.
Speaking on the occasion, RPO Syed Ashfaq Anwar said that the timely completion of these projects was among the top priorities of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and police leadership.
He acknowledged the efforts of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur and Inspector General of Police Zulfiqar Hameed in driving these initiatives forward.
The RPO asserted that there would be no compromise on the quality of buildings or construction materials used. All projects would be executed in line with international standards to enhance police efficiency and provide improved services to the public, he added.
He added that the KP police were committed to ensuring the safety and security of citizens through the effective use of modern technology, and the successful and timely completion of these infrastructure projects will be a milestone in that direction.
APP/slm
