GHA Demands Transparent Inquiry Of Irregularities In Health Card Programme During Previous Regime

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 17, 2024 | 01:00 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) The Grand Health Alliance (GHA) led by President Dr. Maazim Khan and General Secretary Dr. Waqar Ahmed held a meeting at District Headquarters Hospital Abbottabad regarding the reinstatement of the health facility program and demanded inquiry into irregularities during the previous government.

During the discussion, they demanded transparent investigations into alleged irregularities concerning treatment provided under health cards during the previous administration's tenure.

Members of the Grand Health Alliance commended the efforts made to relaunch the health facility program, underscoring their unwavering commitment to delivering top-notch healthcare services to patients.

They emphasized the significance of this program as an advantage for underprivileged individuals in accessing quality medical care.

Transparency emerged as a key theme throughout the meeting, with the Grand Health Alliance stressing the need for inquiries into cases spanning the past four years. They underscored the importance of conducting clear and transparent investigations into ongoing cases dating back to the previous administration, ensuring that logical resolutions are achieved.

