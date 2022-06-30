UrduPoint.com

Ghazal Festival Held At Arts Council

Sumaira FH Published June 30, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Ghazal festival held at Arts Council

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :The Punjab Arts Council Thursday organized a ghazal festival to promote ghazal singing.

The festival's special guests were Naheed Manzoor and director of Arts Council Waqar Ahmed.

At the ghazal festival, rich tribute was paid to the great ghazal legends Mehdi Hassan, Ustad Salamat Ali Khan, Ustad Amanat Ali Khan and others who introduced ghazal art to the world.

Imran Rushdie, Ishaq Qureshi, Samina Khan, Sajjad Akmal, Ali Shaukat Khan and Noman Mirza performed ghazals in their melodious voice.

Speaking on the occasion, Naheed Manzoor said that the ghazal festival would promote the art of ghazal.

She added that ghazal singing created a positive vibe of devotion and longing in human emotions.

Director Arts Council Waqar Ahmed said they were continuously offering cultural programs to people from all genres of fine arts through which positive and good ideas were transmitted to the society. A large number of people participated in the festival.

