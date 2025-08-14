Ghulam Rasool Umrani Extends Heartfelt Congratulations To Nation On Independence Day
Umer Jamshaid Published August 14, 2025 | 01:30 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) On the occasion of Pakistan’s Independence Day, Provincial Advisor for Labour and Manpower, Sardar Baba Ghulam Rasool Umrani, extended heartfelt congratulations to the entire nation.
In a statement, he said that this day not only reminds us of the priceless blessing of freedom but also revives the memory of the unparalleled sacrifices made by our forefathers and martyrs for the creation of this homeland.
He stated that today is a day to renew our commitment to dedicate all our energies to the protection and progress of our motherland. “Freedom is the most valuable asset of any nation,” he said, “and its preservation requires unity, sacrifice, honesty, and hard work.”
Sardar Baba Ghulam Rasool Umrani further noted that Independence Day is being celebrated with great enthusiasm and national unity across Balochistan and every corner of the country—proof of the deep love the Pakistani nation holds for its homeland.
He emphasized that the youth are the bright future of this country and urged them to equip themselves with education, technology, ethics, and integrity to make Pakistan’s name shine on the global stage.
He added that today we must pledge to play an active role in developmental projects at both the provincial and national levels, take practical steps to address public issues, and promote cooperation and harmony. “We must always remember that Pakistan’s progress is our progress, and its prosperity is our prosperity.”
He concluded with a prayer: “May Almighty always keep Pakistan safe, prosperous, and strong, and grant us the ability to serve our homeland with sincerity.”
Recent Stories
Saudi Arabia's inflation rate remains stable at 2.1% in July
EWEC issues Request for Proposals for developing Al Nouf Independent Power Produ ..
TAQA reports AED3.7 billion net income for H1 2025
China launches new group of internet satellites
The Modi government wants to violate the Indus Waters Treaty and construct dams ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 August 2025
Arab world slams Netanyahu's 'Greater Israel' remarks
DXB set to welcome over 3.6 million guests during back-to-school peak
China remains key destination for Pakistan’s mineral wealth in 2025
Shanghai launches world’s first wind-computing synergy project
National Paralympic Committee to participate in Brno 2025 Para Trap World Champi ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
WCLA organises series of events to mark Independence Day57 seconds ago
-
Punjab finance minister attends central Independence Day ceremony at Hazuri Bagh1 minute ago
-
Ghulam Rasool Umrani extends heartfelt congratulations to nation on Independence Day1 minute ago
-
Three cops martyred, eight injured in terrorist attack on police van1 minute ago
-
South Punjab Secretariat marks Independence Day, Maraqa-e-Haq11 minutes ago
-
Flag-hoisting ceremony held at Jilani Park11 minutes ago
-
SMBR extends Independence Day greetings11 minutes ago
-
Independence Day Ceremony Held in Gujrat11 minutes ago
-
Role of Information Ministry in countering enemy's propaganda will always be remembered: Tarar11 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz directs in time construction of Islamabad Technology Park11 minutes ago
-
Rana Mashhood extends Independence day greetings, urges unity21 minutes ago
-
Housing Minister extends heartfelt greetings to the nation on Pakistan's Independence Day21 minutes ago