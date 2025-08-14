Open Menu

Ghulam Rasool Umrani Extends Heartfelt Congratulations To Nation On Independence Day

Umer Jamshaid Published August 14, 2025 | 01:30 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) On the occasion of Pakistan’s Independence Day, Provincial Advisor for Labour and Manpower, Sardar Baba Ghulam Rasool Umrani, extended heartfelt congratulations to the entire nation.

In a statement, he said that this day not only reminds us of the priceless blessing of freedom but also revives the memory of the unparalleled sacrifices made by our forefathers and martyrs for the creation of this homeland.

He stated that today is a day to renew our commitment to dedicate all our energies to the protection and progress of our motherland. “Freedom is the most valuable asset of any nation,” he said, “and its preservation requires unity, sacrifice, honesty, and hard work.”

Sardar Baba Ghulam Rasool Umrani further noted that Independence Day is being celebrated with great enthusiasm and national unity across Balochistan and every corner of the country—proof of the deep love the Pakistani nation holds for its homeland.

He emphasized that the youth are the bright future of this country and urged them to equip themselves with education, technology, ethics, and integrity to make Pakistan’s name shine on the global stage.

He added that today we must pledge to play an active role in developmental projects at both the provincial and national levels, take practical steps to address public issues, and promote cooperation and harmony. “We must always remember that Pakistan’s progress is our progress, and its prosperity is our prosperity.”

He concluded with a prayer: “May Almighty always keep Pakistan safe, prosperous, and strong, and grant us the ability to serve our homeland with sincerity.”

