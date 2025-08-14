Open Menu

Flag-hoisting Ceremony Held At Jilani Park

Umer Jamshaid Published August 14, 2025 | 01:20 PM

Flag-hoisting ceremony held at Jilani Park

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) A dignified flag-hoisting ceremony was held at Jilani Park here on Thursday to celebrate Pakistan's 78th Independence Day in a befitting manner.

Parks and Horticulture Authority Additional Director General Zeeshan Nasrullah Ranjha and Director Finance Saeed Ahmad hoisted the national flag while national anthem tune was also played.

PHA Director Farukh Ikhlaq, Jilani Park Incharge Muhammad Waqar and other PHA officers were also present at the event.

PHA Additional DG Zeeshan Nasrullah Ranjha congratulated the entire nation on Independence Day, stating that the day was being celebrated across the country with national spirit and enthusiasm.

He urged every citizen to plant at least one tree on Independence Day so that future generations could inherit a greener Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention here that the largest national flag in Lahore was unfurled at Jilani Park. Participants paid tribute to the founders of Pakistan and highlighted the country’s achievements in various sectors. The atmosphere resonated with slogans of 'Pakistan Zindabad'. The victorious Pakistan Armed Forces in the 'Maraka-i-Haq' were also honored.

Recent Stories

EWEC issues Request for Proposals for developing A ..

EWEC issues Request for Proposals for developing Al Nouf Independent Power Produ ..

36 minutes ago
 TAQA reports AED3.7 billion net income for H1 2025

TAQA reports AED3.7 billion net income for H1 2025

2 hours ago
 China launches new group of internet satellites

China launches new group of internet satellites

3 hours ago
 The Modi government wants to violate the Indus Wat ..

The Modi government wants to violate the Indus Waters Treaty and construct dams ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 August 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 August 2025

5 hours ago
Arab world slams Netanyahu's 'Greater Israel' rema ..

Arab world slams Netanyahu's 'Greater Israel' remarks

11 hours ago
 DXB set to welcome over 3.6 million guests during ..

DXB set to welcome over 3.6 million guests during back-to-school peak

11 hours ago
 China remains key destination for Pakistan’s min ..

China remains key destination for Pakistan’s mineral wealth in 2025

12 hours ago
 Shanghai launches world’s first wind-computing s ..

Shanghai launches world’s first wind-computing synergy project

12 hours ago
 National Paralympic Committee to participate in Br ..

National Paralympic Committee to participate in Brno 2025 Para Trap World Champi ..

12 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed discusses bilateral relations, ..

Abdullah bin Zayed discusses bilateral relations, forest fire developments with ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan