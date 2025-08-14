Flag-hoisting ceremony held at Jilani Park

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) A dignified flag-hoisting ceremony was held at Jilani Park here on Thursday to celebrate Pakistan's 78th Independence Day in a befitting manner.

Parks and Horticulture Authority Additional Director General Zeeshan Nasrullah Ranjha and Director Finance Saeed Ahmad hoisted the national flag while national anthem tune was also played.

PHA Director Farukh Ikhlaq, Jilani Park Incharge Muhammad Waqar and other PHA officers were also present at the event.

PHA Additional DG Zeeshan Nasrullah Ranjha congratulated the entire nation on Independence Day, stating that the day was being celebrated across the country with national spirit and enthusiasm.

He urged every citizen to plant at least one tree on Independence Day so that future generations could inherit a greener Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention here that the largest national flag in Lahore was unfurled at Jilani Park. Participants paid tribute to the founders of Pakistan and highlighted the country’s achievements in various sectors. The atmosphere resonated with slogans of 'Pakistan Zindabad'. The victorious Pakistan Armed Forces in the 'Maraka-i-Haq' were also honored.