Three Cops Martyred, Eight Injured In Terrorist Attack On Police Van
Umer Jamshaid Published August 14, 2025 | 01:30 PM
DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Three policemen were martyred and eight others injured on Thursday when terrorists opened fire on a police van in Panakot area here, police sources said.
According to details, the attack took place when the Quick Response Force (QRF) vehicle came under indiscriminate fire from unidentified assailants at Panakot.
The martyred policemen were identified as Constable Akbar Hussain, Constable Nasrullah, and driver Ismail.
The injured personnel were shifted to a nearby hospital, where they were under treatment, while the condition of some was stated to be critical.
Meanwhile, the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to trace the attackers.
Police sources described the incident as a highly alarming sign of the resurgence of terrorism in Upper Dir.
They said such attacks were a matter of grave concern for the law and order situation in the region and underscored the need for enhanced vigilance and security measures.
APP/ari-adi
