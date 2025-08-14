ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said on Thursday that the role played by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and Pakistan Television in projecting national narrative and countering the enemy's propaganda during the military standoff with India in May this year will always be remembered.

Delivering his speech at the Independence Day flag hoisting ceremony at ptv Headquarters, he said, besides victory on the military and diplomatic front, Pakistan successfully projected an Information narrative domestically and at the global level.

The role of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and its attached departments in narrative warfare will be written in golden words.

"The aim of digital warfare was to keep the nation's morale high and highlight Pakistan's narrative at the global level," he added.

The minister said that in May, the Marka-e-Haq once again reestablished the importance of the Two-Nation theory and it reemerged as a reality.

Attaullah Tarar said the enemy imposed aggression on Pakistan under the guise of the Pahalgam false flag operation and tried to tarnish Pakistan's image.

The Pakistani nation and its Armed Forces not only foiled the enemy's nefarious designs, but forced it on a ceasefire, which was tantamount to accepting its defeat.

This year's historic victory of Marka-e-Haq is being celebrated with the Independence Day celebration, which was a unique feat.

"We protected freedom and sent a message to the world that the Pakistani nation knows how to defend itself", Attaullah Tarar remarked.

The Pakistani Armed Forces, he added, had proven their capabilities by adopting the best strategy in war.

He said in the 1965 war, the songs produced by PTV played a role.in boosting the morale of the soldiers and the nation.

He said that the efforts of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the PTV in building and projecting the national narrative will always be remembered.

He said times have changed and Information warfare and narrative warfare have evolved and wars are fought on ideological frontiers.

"The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and Pakistan Television Corporation passed the test of defence of ideological frontiers in flying colours".

He appreciated the role of Secretary of Information and Broadcasting Ambreen Jan and her entire team, especially the Digital Communication Department, in countering fake news and propaganda and defeating the enemy in digital warfare.

He said that when India banned Pakistan's YouTube channels, Pakistan adopted a strategy through which its national songs were being played on Indian YouTube channels, which baffled India.

He said he was proud to note that the PTV kept its old tradition alive and projected Pakistan's narrative effectively.

He said that information warfare was a continuous process and it was necessary to remain active and vigilant to protect the country’s ideological frontiers.

He said that efforts were afoot to revive the PTV's glorious past and make it a financially sound organization.

He asked the PTV management to produce a documentary on the role of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the PTV during standoff with India so that future generations could learn about it.