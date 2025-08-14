Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 14, 2025 | 01:20 PM

SMBR extends Independence Day greetings

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Senior Member board of Revenue (SMBR) Nabeel Javed extended warm greetings to the nation on the occasion of Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day.

He said that Pakistan is the outcome of the timeless sacrifices of its forefathers. Nabeel emphasised that public service remains their foremost mission and that Independence Day serves as a moment to renew this commitment.

The SMBR noted that the nation’s spirit has been invigorated by the struggle for truth, which further elevates the dignity of Independence Day. He paid tribute to the Pakistan Armed Forces, highlighting their sacrifices on every front in defense of the motherland.

He saluted the martyrs who laid down their lives for the country’s security and urged the people to remember their sacrifices on the special day.

Nabeel Javed expressed confidence in the leadership of the Punjab chief minister, stating that a new era of development, transparency and service is being ushered in under his guidance.

He called for unity, sincerity and perseverance to move forward in building Pakistan as a welfare state.

The SMBR described August 14 as a day to reaffirm loyalty to the homeland and called freedom a precious blessing. He concluded by urging the nation to embrace the values of unity, sacrifice and dedication on Independence Day.

