Independence Day Ceremony Held In Gujrat
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 14, 2025 | 01:20 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) The central ceremony of Pakistan’s Independence Day and 'Maraka-e-Haq' was held at the District Council Complex Gujrat, with national zeal and enthusiasm.
A siren was sounded at 8:55 a.m., followed by the hoisting of the national flag by Deputy Commissioner Noor-ul-Ain Qureshi at 9 a.m., after which contingents of police and civil defense presented a salute.
District Police Officer Rana Umar Farooq, MPA Chaudhry Ejaz Ranyan, Syed Madad Ali Shah, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Afzal Hayat Tarar, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Khizar Hayat Bhatti, Assistant Commissioner (Sara-i-Alamgir) Farooq Azam, senior officers, social figures, and a large number of citizens attended the event.
The complex was decorated with national flags and buntings, while schoolchildren presented patriotic songs. The ceremony concluded with a special prayer for the country’s security, progress, and prosperity.
