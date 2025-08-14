Punjab Finance Minister Attends Central Independence Day Ceremony At Hazuri Bagh
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 14, 2025 | 01:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Punjab Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman on Thursday attended the central Independence Day ceremony held at the historic Hazuri Bagh here, representing Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.
The 78th Independence Day of Pakistan was celebrated with patriotic zeal and enthusiasm under the auspices of the City District Government Lahore (CDGL). The ceremony began with the minister visiting Quaid-e-Azam’s mausoleum, where he laid a ceremonial sheet (Chador Poshi) and offered prayers for the peace, integrity and prosperity of the country. The national flag was subsequently hoisted at Alamgiri Gate, following which the minister inscribed his thoughts in the commemorative guest book.
The event was attended by representatives from friendly countries including Turkey, China, Iran and the United States, along with parliamentarians, provincial ministers, government officials, civil society members and a large number of students.
In his address, Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman expressed gratitude to the guests and conveyed heartfelt Independence Day greetings to the nation. He highlighted that this year’s celebration was particularly significant due to Pakistan’s recent victory in Operation Bunyan Al-Marsoos against India, a development that has reshaped Pakistan’s position on the global stage.
He said the military success demonstrated Pakistan’s resolve to protect its sovereignty and praised the country’s political and military leadership, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, for their strategic acumen. The minister lauded the armed forces for dealing a severe blow to India, stating that the neighboring country no longer dares to threaten Pakistan.
Despite intermittent rain, the minister appreciated the enthusiasm of the students present, describing Pakistanis as a lively nation that celebrates its independence with passion. He reaffirmed the commitment to make Pakistan a hub of peace, progress and prosperity, ensuring a secure future for the coming generations.
Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman thanked the guests and underscored that the true essence of Independence Day lies in unity, sacrifice and love for the homeland values that must be embraced by all Pakistanis in action.
The event concluded with students from various schools performing the national anthem and patriotic songs, while slogans of "Pakistan Zindabad" resonated throughout the venue.
Recent Stories
Saudi Arabia's inflation rate remains stable at 2.1% in July
EWEC issues Request for Proposals for developing Al Nouf Independent Power Produ ..
TAQA reports AED3.7 billion net income for H1 2025
China launches new group of internet satellites
The Modi government wants to violate the Indus Waters Treaty and construct dams ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 August 2025
Arab world slams Netanyahu's 'Greater Israel' remarks
DXB set to welcome over 3.6 million guests during back-to-school peak
China remains key destination for Pakistan’s mineral wealth in 2025
Shanghai launches world’s first wind-computing synergy project
National Paralympic Committee to participate in Brno 2025 Para Trap World Champi ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
WCLA organises series of events to mark Independence Day1 minute ago
-
Punjab finance minister attends central Independence Day ceremony at Hazuri Bagh2 minutes ago
-
Ghulam Rasool Umrani extends heartfelt congratulations to nation on Independence Day2 minutes ago
-
Three cops martyred, eight injured in terrorist attack on police van2 minutes ago
-
South Punjab Secretariat marks Independence Day, Maraqa-e-Haq11 minutes ago
-
Flag-hoisting ceremony held at Jilani Park11 minutes ago
-
SMBR extends Independence Day greetings11 minutes ago
-
Independence Day Ceremony Held in Gujrat11 minutes ago
-
Role of Information Ministry in countering enemy's propaganda will always be remembered: Tarar12 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz directs in time construction of Islamabad Technology Park12 minutes ago
-
Rana Mashhood extends Independence day greetings, urges unity22 minutes ago
-
Housing Minister extends heartfelt greetings to the nation on Pakistan's Independence Day22 minutes ago