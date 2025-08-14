Punjab finance minister attends central Independence Day ceremony at Hazuri Bagh

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Punjab Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman on Thursday attended the central Independence Day ceremony held at the historic Hazuri Bagh here, representing Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

The 78th Independence Day of Pakistan was celebrated with patriotic zeal and enthusiasm under the auspices of the City District Government Lahore (CDGL). The ceremony began with the minister visiting Quaid-e-Azam’s mausoleum, where he laid a ceremonial sheet (Chador Poshi) and offered prayers for the peace, integrity and prosperity of the country. The national flag was subsequently hoisted at Alamgiri Gate, following which the minister inscribed his thoughts in the commemorative guest book.

The event was attended by representatives from friendly countries including Turkey, China, Iran and the United States, along with parliamentarians, provincial ministers, government officials, civil society members and a large number of students.

In his address, Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman expressed gratitude to the guests and conveyed heartfelt Independence Day greetings to the nation. He highlighted that this year’s celebration was particularly significant due to Pakistan’s recent victory in Operation Bunyan Al-Marsoos against India, a development that has reshaped Pakistan’s position on the global stage.

He said the military success demonstrated Pakistan’s resolve to protect its sovereignty and praised the country’s political and military leadership, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, for their strategic acumen. The minister lauded the armed forces for dealing a severe blow to India, stating that the neighboring country no longer dares to threaten Pakistan.

Despite intermittent rain, the minister appreciated the enthusiasm of the students present, describing Pakistanis as a lively nation that celebrates its independence with passion. He reaffirmed the commitment to make Pakistan a hub of peace, progress and prosperity, ensuring a secure future for the coming generations.

Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman thanked the guests and underscored that the true essence of Independence Day lies in unity, sacrifice and love for the homeland values that must be embraced by all Pakistanis in action.

The event concluded with students from various schools performing the national anthem and patriotic songs, while slogans of "Pakistan Zindabad" resonated throughout the venue.