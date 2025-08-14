South Punjab Secretariat Marks Independence Day, Maraqa-e-Haq
Faizan Hashmi Published August 14, 2025 | 01:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) A grand and dignified ceremony was held at the South Punjab Secretariat to mark Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day and celebrate the recent “Maraqa-e-Haq” victory.
Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab, Fuad Hashim Rabbani, hoisted the national flag, released doves and balloons in the colours of the Pakistani flag, cut a celebratory cake, and offered prayers for the country’s security and prosperity.
The event was attended by special secretaries including Aftab Pirzada (C&W), Ejaz Khaliq Razaqi (Irrigation), and Mehar Khalid (board of Revenue), along with additional secretaries, deputy secretaries, senior officers, and staff members of the Secretariat.
Speaking on the occasion, Fuad Hashim Rabbani congratulated the nation, describing independence as a divine blessing earned through unmatched sacrifices in 1947. He lauded the armed forces for their unwavering defence of the motherland, highlighting the historic victory in the “Battle of Truth” as a testament to Pakistan’s courage and honour. Paying rich tribute to martyrs and veterans, he urged unity, sacrifice, and commitment to national service, reaffirming that the journey from achieving independence to safeguarding it continues with the same spirit.
Earlier, an Independence March was held from GPO Chowk to the Secretariat, led by ACS and escorted by a Rescue 1122 motorcycle squad.
Recent Stories
EWEC issues Request for Proposals for developing Al Nouf Independent Power Produ ..
TAQA reports AED3.7 billion net income for H1 2025
China launches new group of internet satellites
The Modi government wants to violate the Indus Waters Treaty and construct dams ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 August 2025
Arab world slams Netanyahu's 'Greater Israel' remarks
DXB set to welcome over 3.6 million guests during back-to-school peak
China remains key destination for Pakistan’s mineral wealth in 2025
Shanghai launches world’s first wind-computing synergy project
National Paralympic Committee to participate in Brno 2025 Para Trap World Champi ..
Abdullah bin Zayed discusses bilateral relations, forest fire developments with ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
South Punjab Secretariat marks Independence Day, Maraqa-e-Haq2 minutes ago
-
Flag-hoisting ceremony held at Jilani Park2 minutes ago
-
SMBR extends Independence Day greetings2 minutes ago
-
Independence Day Ceremony Held in Gujrat2 minutes ago
-
Role of Information Ministry in countering enemy's propaganda will always be remembered: Tarar2 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz directs in time construction of Islamabad Technology Park2 minutes ago
-
Rana Mashhood extends Independence day greetings, urges unity12 minutes ago
-
Housing Minister extends heartfelt greetings to the nation on Pakistan's Independence Day12 minutes ago
-
Kamal vows to build healthy, prosperous Pakistan12 minutes ago
-
Governor KP hosts a Flag-hoisting ceremony on Independence Day22 minutes ago
-
Punjab Police celebrate 78th Independence Day with patriotic zeal32 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti marks Independence Day with call for unity against terrorism32 minutes ago