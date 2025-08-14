South Punjab Secretariat marks Independence Day, Maraqa-e-Haq

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) A grand and dignified ceremony was held at the South Punjab Secretariat to mark Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day and celebrate the recent “Maraqa-e-Haq” victory.

Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab, Fuad Hashim Rabbani, hoisted the national flag, released doves and balloons in the colours of the Pakistani flag, cut a celebratory cake, and offered prayers for the country’s security and prosperity.

The event was attended by special secretaries including Aftab Pirzada (C&W), Ejaz Khaliq Razaqi (Irrigation), and Mehar Khalid (board of Revenue), along with additional secretaries, deputy secretaries, senior officers, and staff members of the Secretariat.

Speaking on the occasion, Fuad Hashim Rabbani congratulated the nation, describing independence as a divine blessing earned through unmatched sacrifices in 1947. He lauded the armed forces for their unwavering defence of the motherland, highlighting the historic victory in the “Battle of Truth” as a testament to Pakistan’s courage and honour. Paying rich tribute to martyrs and veterans, he urged unity, sacrifice, and commitment to national service, reaffirming that the journey from achieving independence to safeguarding it continues with the same spirit.

Earlier, an Independence March was held from GPO Chowk to the Secretariat, led by ACS and escorted by a Rescue 1122 motorcycle squad.