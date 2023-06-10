Girl killed, grandmother injured in street scuffle

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :A teenager girl was killed while her maternal grandmother sustained multiple injuries during a street scuffle in the area of Garh police station.

A police spokesman said here on Saturday that two groups indulged in street scuffle over a minor dispute in Mauza Jalli Fatiana and they exchanged fire.

During the scuffle, 18-year-old Samreen Bibi and her maternal grandmother Ghulam Fatima received serious bullet injuries and were rushed to hospital where Samreen succumbed to her injuries, while the condition of Ghulam Fatima was stated to be critical.

The police took the body into custody and launched raids for arrest of the accused, he added.