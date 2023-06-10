UrduPoint.com

Girl Killed, Grandmother Injured In Street Scuffle

Umer Jamshaid Published June 10, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Girl killed, grandmother injured in street scuffle

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :A teenager girl was killed while her maternal grandmother sustained multiple injuries during a street scuffle in the area of Garh police station.

A police spokesman said here on Saturday that two groups indulged in street scuffle over a minor dispute in Mauza Jalli Fatiana and they exchanged fire.

During the scuffle, 18-year-old Samreen Bibi and her maternal grandmother Ghulam Fatima received serious bullet injuries and were rushed to hospital where Samreen succumbed to her injuries, while the condition of Ghulam Fatima was stated to be critical.

The police took the body into custody and launched raids for arrest of the accused, he added.

Related Topics

Fire Police Police Station

Recent Stories

Hina Khar concludes two-day visit to Denmark, Finl ..

Hina Khar concludes two-day visit to Denmark, Finland

42 minutes ago
 More than 10,000 people celebrating Philippine com ..

More than 10,000 people celebrating Philippine community in country in presence ..

52 minutes ago
 Interior Minister inaugurates online passport rene ..

Interior Minister inaugurates online passport renewal counter

2 hours ago
 DEWA’s R&amp;D Centre creates smart facility to ..

DEWA’s R&amp;D Centre creates smart facility to develop and test new technolog ..

3 hours ago
 Türkiye&#039;s first-ever female Central Bank Gov ..

Türkiye&#039;s first-ever female Central Bank Governor officially takes office

4 hours ago
 4 Indigenous siblings found alive after surviving ..

4 Indigenous siblings found alive after surviving Amazon plane crash and 40 days ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.