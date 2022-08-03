Girls bagging top positions in SSC-II exams a matter of pride for country; Rana Tanveer

ISLAMABAD, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Minister for Education and Professional Training, Rana Tanveer Hussain Wednesday said that the girls bagging top positions in the SSC-II result announced today is a matter of pride for the whole country.

Addressing the matriculation result ceremony organized by the Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE), the federal minister stated that "It is heartening to know that the girls took top positions in the science and arts groups in SSC-II exams as compared to the boys".

Rana Tanveer said that all the institutions that took the top positions belong to the Pakistan Army which reflects the quality and standard of education being practiced in those institutions.

The minister stated that the present government was focusing on enhancing the quality and standard of education in the country by taking various measures.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman FBISE, Qaiser Alam said that the FBISE has initiated a series of reforms to transform the examinations system which is pre-requisite to raise the standard of education in the country.

He said that digital monitoring system, e-marking and digital mapping of examination centers and educational institutions were among the few initiatives which were taken by FBISE to improve examination procedure and education standard.

He said that after the period of 14 years, the curriculum of 2006 has been implemented in the year 2022 which is also a milestone to achieve good standard of education. The FBISE has conducted exams on the basis of SOL, he added.

According to the result announced by FBISE, the girls bagged top three positions in both the science and arts group. In the Science group, Maryam Khan from Army Public school and College for Girls, Rawalpindi got first position with 1096 marks, Fatima Bintay Asad from Army Public School, Rawalpindi and Mahnoor Ali from Joint Staff Public School and College, Rawalpindi stood second with 1095 marks while Abia Rafique from Army Public School and College, Rawalpindi secured third position with 1094 marks.

Oneeba Shahid from DHA School for Girls, Lahore got first position by getting 1061 marks, Eman Ali from Fauji Foundation College for Girls, Rawalpindi got second position by getting 1058 marks and Maira Bukhari from Islamabad College for Girls, G-10/2 obtained third position by getting 1042 marks.