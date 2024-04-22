Global action against plastic pollution on Earth Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) The 54th anniversary of Earth Day was observed across the globe as well as in Pakistan on Monday, to raise awareness about environmental threats and promote sustainability.

This year's theme, "Planet vs Plastics," highlights the devastating impact of plastic pollution on human and environmental health.

The first Earth Day was organized in 1970 by US Senator Gaylord Nelson and Harvard student Denis Hayes, following a massive oil spill in California.

The event sparked a nationwide protest, with 20 million Americans demanding action against environmental crises like pollution, deforestation, and global warming.

Since then, Earth Day has become a global phenomenon, with hundreds of cities and organizations joining the movement.

This year, the focus is on plastic pollution, which has reached record levels, choking our oceans, waterways, and landscapes.

The "Planet vs Plastics" theme coincides with the upcoming United Nations plastics convention, set to be adopted by the end of 2024. Over 50 nations, including the UK, have pledged to end plastic pollution by 2040.

As the world marks Earth Day 2024, individuals, communities, and governments are urged to take collective action to reduce plastic waste, promote sustainable practices, and protect the planet for future generations.