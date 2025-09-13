MPA inspects development schemes

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA), Muhammad Manshaullah Butt, visited Union Council New Mianapura and Iqbal Town to review ongoing development and sanitation issues in the area.

During his visit, he inspected the disposal station in Iqbal Town, which has remained non-operational for an extended period. On-site, the MPA directed Deputy Managing Director of the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), Engineer Salman Ahmed, to immediately prepare a feasibility report for the revival of the station so it can be made functional once again.

He emphasized the critical importance of the disposal station for the urban population, noting that reactivating it could prevent serious issues such as urban flooding. The MPA stated that timely restoration of such infrastructure not only protects citizens during flood situations but also safeguards the urban environment from major damage.

In addition, MPA Butt inspected Naullah Bhed and instructed the relevant authorities to begin immediate repair work on areas where the embankments were damaged during the recent floods. He stressed the need for swift action to ensure public safety in the event of future rains or flooding.

He also urged WASA officials to give special attention to the sanitation infrastructure, emphasizing that restoring the system to full functionality should be their top priority. He remarked that without an effective drainage system, urban challenges cannot be resolved — and warned that negligence in this regard would not be tolerated.

Union Council Chairman Mehar Zulfiqar and SDO Jahangir Butt were also present during the visit. They briefed the MPA on the current development works and the challenges being faced in improving the drainage system.