Curfew Imposed In N.Waziristan, Bannu For Two Days Citing Security Concerns

Muhammad Irfan Published September 13, 2025 | 03:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) Commissioner Bannu Division, Parwaiz Sabatkhel, has imposed a two-day curfew in North Waziristan and Bannu districts citing security concerns.

According to the official notification issued on Saturday, the curfew will remain in place on Saturday and Sunday, during which all forms of movement will be strictly restricted.

The order also specifies that all markets, shops, and commercial centers in both districts will remain closed. Authorities have warned that strict legal action will be taken against anyone found violating the curfew.

The district administration has urged residents to remain indoors and avoid unnecessary travel. Citizens have also been requested to fully cooperate with the administration throughout the curfew period.

