Governor Lauds Forces As 35 Militants Killed In Operations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 13, 2025 | 03:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi praised the bravery and professionalism of security forces after they eliminated 35 militants during operations in Bajaur and South Waziristan districts.

The Governor expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom of 12 security personnel in the operations, extending heartfelt condolences and solidarity to the bereaved families.

He said the sacrifices of the martyrs would never be forgotten and would always be remembered as a cornerstone in the struggle for peace.

“Peace in the province has been secured through immense sacrifices. The courage of our martyrs in confronting terrorism is unparalleled, and their sacrifices will not go in vain,” Governor Kundi remarked.

He reaffirmed the nation’s unwavering resolve to eradicate terrorism completely, saying that the entire country stands united with its armed forces in the fight against militancy.

