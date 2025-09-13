Governor Lauds Forces As 35 Militants Killed In Operations
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 13, 2025 | 03:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi praised the bravery and professionalism of security forces after they eliminated 35 militants during operations in Bajaur and South Waziristan districts.
The Governor expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom of 12 security personnel in the operations, extending heartfelt condolences and solidarity to the bereaved families.
He said the sacrifices of the martyrs would never be forgotten and would always be remembered as a cornerstone in the struggle for peace.
“Peace in the province has been secured through immense sacrifices. The courage of our martyrs in confronting terrorism is unparalleled, and their sacrifices will not go in vain,” Governor Kundi remarked.
He reaffirmed the nation’s unwavering resolve to eradicate terrorism completely, saying that the entire country stands united with its armed forces in the fight against militancy.
APP/ash/
Recent Stories
ISPR: 35 militants killed, 12 soldiers martyred in KP operations
Leaked Specs Hint at a Power-Packed TECNO Spark 40 for Pakistan
UAE expresses solidarity with Mexico, conveys condolences over victims of gas ta ..
UAE President, VPs congratulate Norway's Prime Minister on winning second term
UAE expresses solidarity with Pakistan, conveys condolences over victims of caps ..
UN General Assembly adopts, by majority of 142 countries, draft resolution on tw ..
Pakistan needs $40–50 billion to battle climate change:Ranked 152 least prep ..
Over 1.4 Million Jobseekers Registered on Punjab Job Center for Employment Oppor ..
President for expanded Pak-China political, economic ties
Floods intensify in Sindh as Indus river swells at Guddu Barrage
Lahore electricity theft suspect with 22 cases caught red handed
Family of suspect in Charlie Kirk shooting issues statement
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor lauds Forces as 35 militants killed in operations1 minute ago
-
Lehri’s timeless legacy celebrated on 13th anniversary of his passing11 minutes ago
-
PHED intensifies work on drainage, water supply schemes in DIKhan11 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi Praises Security Forces for Eliminating 35 Terrorists in Khyber Pakht ..11 minutes ago
-
Federal constabulary headquarters to relocate from Peshawar to Islamabad: Mohsin Naqvi directs land ..11 minutes ago
-
Health experts warn of disease risk in flood-hit areas31 minutes ago
-
ISPR: 35 militants killed, 12 soldiers martyred in KP operations36 minutes ago
-
PM commends security forces for eliminating 35 Fitna al Khwarij terrorists41 minutes ago
-
Security forces killed 35 terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa41 minutes ago
-
Five accused arrested; looted items recovered:51 minutes ago
-
Hurriyat leader demands immediate action to prevent further economic damage to Kashmir’s apple ind ..1 hour ago
-
Ministers review flood relief efforts at Alipur1 hour ago