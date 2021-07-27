UrduPoint.com
Gomal University Arranges Eid Milan Party

D I KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) ::A colorful Eid Milan Party was held here Tuesday to share happiness of Eid ul Azha among all the staff of the varsity.

The ceremony was held on the directives of Vice Chancellor, Gomal University Prof Dr Masrur Elahi Babar while all the deans among registrar, directors, professors, teachers, administrative officers and other employees of the varsity were present on the occasion.

Addressing the participants of the gathering, VC Masrur Elahi said that Eid ul Azha teaches tolerance and spirit of sacrifices. We present our symbolic sacrifices by slaughtering animals on Eid ul Azha to commemorate the great sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim (A.

S).

He said the graduates of Gomal University were working in different sectors contributing to national development.

Masrur Elahi said that problems pertaining to gratuity of retired employees would be resolved soon and a letter has been sent to Higher education Department in this regard.

The ceremony was also addressed by Assistant Director IT, Riaz Khan Bhetani and said that all the matters were looked after under the University's Act and Statues in appropriate manners.

