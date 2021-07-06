UrduPoint.com
Goods Train Derailed Near Kotri

Muhammad Irfan 13 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 05:40 PM

Goods train derailed near Kotri

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Two bogies of a freight train were derailed near Kotri railway station on Tuesday morning causing suspension of railway traffic on down track for several hours. However no injury or loss of life is reported.

According to railway officials, two bogies of a freight train heading towards Karachi from Lahore derailed near Kotri railway station, as a result of which a 300 feet railway track had been damaged.

Following the incident, Pakistan Railways relief teams along with cranes rushed to the site for carrying out rehabilitation work so that track could be restored.

The derailment caused suspension of train service for many hours over down track.

