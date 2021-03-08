Government to launch public awareness drive on Covid-19 SOPs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :The Federal government has decided to launch special campaign to create awareness on coronavirus SOPs in view of rising COVID-19 cases in the country.

Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Spokesman Dr Waseem Khawaja talking to a private news channel said.

He asked the masses to strictly follow the COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) despite the availability of vaccines.

All those who are eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine including the front line healthcare workers must go ahead and get vaccinated, urging the public not to pay heed to misinformation being spread on social media about vaccine.

An awareness campaign through banners at public places besides radio, newspapers, social media and tv channels would be launched soon, he said, adding that shopkeepers, transporters and all other stakeholders would be taken into confidence in this regard.

"We are on a path to victory against the virus and hopeful to sustain the progress with the help of the public," he said, adding that the government was doing their best to ensure implementation on health experts' guidelines, including social distancing, wearing face mask and washing hands frequently.

"Wearing face masks and ensuring social distancing are important to defeat the virus and we have been repeatedly urging the public to follow these measures," he said.

The government was making all out efforts to ensure timely availability of corona vaccine to the masses, he said.

During first phase of COVID-19 vaccination, health workers were prioritized due to their important role at the front line, he added.

He advised the people not to listen to false and misleading reports about vaccines.