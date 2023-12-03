Governor, Caretaker CM felicitate on Sindhi Culture Day

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori and Sindh Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (Retd) Maqbool Baqar while congratulating the people of the province on Sindhi Culture Day, said that the history and culture of our province was centuries old.

In their separate messages on Sunday, they said that peace and harmony were the special qualities of the people of the province.

They said that Sindh was the land of Sufis and Saints, who always taught brotherhood and love.

The Sindh also had the honor of being the chapter of islam (Bab e Islam).

They further said that Sindhi Ajrak and Topi were the identity and glory of the province.

The role of Sindh province in the establishment of Pakistan was unforgettable, they said adding that the celebration would help to highlight the civilization and culture of the province.