Open Menu

Governor, Caretaker CM Felicitate On Sindhi Culture Day

Sumaira FH Published December 03, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Governor, Caretaker CM felicitate on Sindhi Culture Day

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori and Sindh Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (Retd) Maqbool Baqar while congratulating the people of the province on Sindhi Culture Day, said that the history and culture of our province was centuries old.

In their separate messages on Sunday, they said that peace and harmony were the special qualities of the people of the province.

They said that Sindh was the land of Sufis and Saints, who always taught brotherhood and love.

The Sindh also had the honor of being the chapter of islam (Bab e Islam).

They further said that Sindhi Ajrak and Topi were the identity and glory of the province.

The role of Sindh province in the establishment of Pakistan was unforgettable, they said adding that the celebration would help to highlight the civilization and culture of the province.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Chief Minister Governor Topi Sunday Love

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2023

9 hours ago
 Philippines warns of 'destructive tsunami' after m ..

Philippines warns of 'destructive tsunami' after magnitude 7.6 quake

18 hours ago
 Awareness seminar on autism held

Awareness seminar on autism held

18 hours ago
 General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Sta ..

General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited troops at Kh ..

18 hours ago
 CM GB condemns Diamer bus attack, vows to crush te ..

CM GB condemns Diamer bus attack, vows to crush terrorists

18 hours ago
Pakistan showcases visionary environmental initiat ..

Pakistan showcases visionary environmental initiatives of Living Indus Initiativ ..

18 hours ago
 14th KUST's convocation held

14th KUST's convocation held

19 hours ago
 Magnitude 7.6 quake hits southern Philippines: USG ..

Magnitude 7.6 quake hits southern Philippines: USGS

19 hours ago
 Salman Butt removed as PCB consultant a day after ..

Salman Butt removed as PCB consultant a day after appointment

19 hours ago
 Int'l Day of Persons with Disabilities to celebrat ..

Int'l Day of Persons with Disabilities to celebrate on Dec 3

19 hours ago
 Planning Ministry takes lead on data governance fr ..

Planning Ministry takes lead on data governance framework for climate response

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan