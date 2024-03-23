Governor Confers Civil Awards On Pakistan Day
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 23, 2024 | 11:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) Sindh Governor Muhammad Kamran Tessori on Saturday conferred civil awards to 76 personalities for their meritorious services rendered by them on the occasion of Pakistan Day, being observed across the country on March 23.
The awards were conferred in a simple but investiture ceremony held here at the Governor House and was moderated by the Chief Secretary Syed Asif Hyder Shah.
Governor conferred 18 Sitara-E-Imtiaz, 8 Presidential Pride of Performance, 7 Tamga-E-Shujaat and 43 Tamga-E-Imtiaz among the recipients.
Following were the recipients of Sitara-E-Imtiaz:-
Prof Dr Amjad Siraj Memon, Prof Dr Muhammad Farooq Hassan, Malaika Junaid, Sateesh Chander Anand, Saira Furqan, Abdul Wahid Maskatia, Saeedullah Wala, Amna Ali Gaini, Dr Amanullah Qasim Machhera, Abdul Aziz Memon, Dr Syed Kakeem Imam, Marvin Francis Lobu, Mirza Ikhtiar Beg, Muhammad Arif Habib, former Chief Secretary Dr Muhammad Sohail Rajput, Duraid Qureshi, Prof Mufti Muneeb Rehman and Dr Naeem-ul-Zafar.
Following were the recipients of presidential pride of performance award:-
Duhai Bai @ Mai Duhai, Abdul Jabbar Gilal, Qadir Bux Mitho, Adnan Siddiqui, Mashkoor Raza Khan, Sheema Kirmani, Naseer Beg Mirza and Afzal Ahmed Syed.
Following were the recipients of Tamga-E-Imtiaz:-
Dr Khalid Bin Shaheen, Syed Naqi Hyder Naqvi, Zubair Imam Malik, Murli Dhar Dawani, Dr Muhammad Ajmal Sawand (Shaheed), Dr Hassan Imran Afridi, Anwer Amjad, Prof Dr Nadeem Qamar, Prof Dr Zaheer Memon, Muhammad Iqbal Afridi, Dr Yasir @ Gabol, Dr Awais Ahmed, Arbab Khan Khoso, Dr Asma Ibrahim, Syed Galib Baqar, Ghulam Abass Khaskheli, Mushtaq Ali Lashari, Banda Ali, Muhammad Rehmatullaj Khan, Shshnawaz Malhi, A S Rind, Fiza Ali Mirza, Dr Syed Ali Abass Jaffery, Ali Dost Aajiz, Anwer San Rai, Dr Mushtaq Ali Leghari, Zahid Saeed, Saleem Razaq Tabani, Dr Syed Saif Rehman, Fazul Kareem Dadabhoy, Syed Zafar Abass, Muhammad Asif Jameel, Syed Murtaza Ali Shah, Farooq Mehboob, Afaque Ahmed Qureshi, Haji Masood Parekh, Ziaullah Khan, Hassan Qutubuddin Syed, Dr Shaqautullah Shaikh (Late), Wilayat Ali Gopang (Late), Dr Qurban Ali Soomro (Late), Abdul Khaliq (Late), Muhammad Usman (Late) and Dr Zubaida Sattar (Late).
