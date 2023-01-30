Governor GB condemns Peshawar Police Line Mosque blast

Governor Gilgit-Baltistan Syed Mehdi Shah on Monday condemned the blast in the Peshawar Police Line Mosque

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Governor Gilgit-Baltistan Syed Mehdi Shah on Monday condemned the blast in the Peshawar Police Line Mosque.

In his condolence message, he said that the whole nation is praying for the early recovery of the injured. "May Allah grant the martyrs a high place in Jannat al-Firdous", he prayed.