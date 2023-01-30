UrduPoint.com

Governor GB Condemns Peshawar Police Line Mosque Blast

Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2023 | 06:08 PM

Governor GB condemns Peshawar Police Line Mosque blast

Governor Gilgit-Baltistan Syed Mehdi Shah on Monday condemned the blast in the Peshawar Police Line Mosque

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Governor Gilgit-Baltistan Syed Mehdi Shah on Monday condemned the blast in the Peshawar Police Line Mosque.

In his condolence message, he said that the whole nation is praying for the early recovery of the injured. "May Allah grant the martyrs a high place in Jannat al-Firdous", he prayed.

Related Topics

Injured Peshawar Police Governor Martyrs Shaheed Syed Mehdi Shah May Mosque

Recent Stories

FAHR signs 5 strategic partnerships to support ‘ ..

FAHR signs 5 strategic partnerships to support ‘Entrepreneurship Leave for Sel ..

36 seconds ago
 Pakistan-Turkiye Joint Exercise "ATTATURK-XII 202 ..

Pakistan-Turkiye Joint Exercise "ATTATURK-XII 2023" commences at Tarbela

2 minutes ago
 PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 579 points

PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 579 points

2 minutes ago
 Readiness of US mRNA Vaccines Manufacturers Raises ..

Readiness of US mRNA Vaccines Manufacturers Raises Questions - Russian Defense M ..

5 minutes ago
 Greek Air Force Fighter Jet Crashes Into Ionian Se ..

Greek Air Force Fighter Jet Crashes Into Ionian Sea - Reports

5 minutes ago
 US Looking for New Transmission Mechanisms of Coro ..

US Looking for New Transmission Mechanisms of Coronavirus Strains Since 2015 - M ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.