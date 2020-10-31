Governor grieves over death of Dr. Sultan Zeb

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Shah Farman has expressed grief over the death of Dr. Sultan Zeb due to corona infection and prayed for eternal peace of departed soul

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Shah Farman has expressed grief over the death of Dr. Sultan Zeb due to corona infection and prayed for eternal peace of departed soul.

In a statement issued here Saturday, KP Governor said medical community is on the front role in fight against corona and their services and sacrifices in the pandemic would always be remembered.

He also urged public to adopt necessary protective measures against corona and stop its spreading. He also prayed to grant courage to bereaved family members to bear the loss with courage.