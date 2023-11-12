Open Menu

Governor Invites Former CM, Opposition Leader For Consultation Over Appointment Of Caretaker CM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 12, 2023 | 11:30 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Haji Ghulam Ali has invited Chief Minister (CM) of dissolved KP Assembly, Mahmood Khan and Opposition Leader, Akram Khan Durrani for consultation over appointment of new caretaker CM of the province.

The invitation has been sent in the wake of sudden demise of Acting Chief Minister, Azam Khan on Saturday (November 11).

He was laid to rest in afternoon of same date at his ancestral graveyard in Parang area of Charsadda district.

Both Mahmood Khan and Akram Khan Durrani are invited to visit Governor House on Sunday (November 12) for consultation.

According to invitation letter, Governor KP Haji Ghulam Ali initiated consultation process under Article 224(1A) of the constitution for appointment of new caretaker CM.

The consultation process is needed to be concluded in three days from November 11, reads the letter.

