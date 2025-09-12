Open Menu

Governor KP Condoles With Sanjrani Over Father’s Demise

Faizan Hashmi Published September 12, 2025 | 07:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Friday visited the residence of former Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani to offer condolences over the demise of his father.

The Governor prayed for the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

