Relief Goods For Flood-affected People To Be Sent Soon: Hafiz Idrees

Sumaira FH Published September 12, 2025 | 07:00 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) Central Muslim League (CML) Balochistan Ameer Hafiz Idrees on Friday said that Balochistan people would send relief goods for flood affected people and they could not leave their brothers alone in difficult time.

He said this while presiding over a meeting at the central secretariat in Quetta.

Mir Shakir Khan Raisani, Syed Asif Hamdani, Riaz Chandio, Muhammad Sajjad, Kamran Baloch and other officials were also present in the meeting held at the provincial secretariat.

Hafiz Idrees said that relief goods will be sent to the flood-affected areas soon by the people of Balochistan, those promoting the politics of hatred in the province who would not succeed.

He said that the Central Muslim League would continue the politics of service, those who sabotage peace of Balochistan and they would fail in their nefarious design.

With the flood-affected people in Punjab, not only relief goods but also a message of love will be sent from Balochistan, he said.

Hafiz Idrees further said on this occasion that the provincial government should further improve the security situation in Balochistan and ensure the safety of inter-provincial transport and traders so that the economic activities of the province are not affected.

