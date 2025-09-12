DIKhan police bust robbery gang, four arrested

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) Police in Dera Ismail Khan have successfully traced a recent robbery case, arresting four suspects and recovering the stolen items, including a car, cash, and mobile phones.

According to a police spokesperson, the operation was conducted under the supervision of District Police Officer (DPO) Dera, Sajad Ahmad Sahibzada, Shaheed Nawab Khan Police Station team, led by SDPO Panyala Circle Muhammad Saleem Baloch and SHO Asghar Khan Wazir, traced the case that occurred three days ago.

The arrested suspects were identified as Irfan Nazir son of Nazar Hussain, Farhanullah son of Lutfur Rehman, Muhammad Adil son of Muhammad Jamshed, and Muhammad Jawad son of Fazal Rehman, all residents of Abdul Khail.

Police recovered the snatched car, Rs. 30,000 cash, two touchscreen mobile phones, and a 30-bore pistol with ammunition from their possession.

Further investigation is underway, and police have vowed to continue indiscriminate actions against criminal elements across the district.