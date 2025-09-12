Open Menu

Chief Secretary Reviews Preparations For Upcoming Polio Campaign In KP

Muhammad Irfan Published September 12, 2025 | 06:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shohab Ali Shah, chaired a meeting of the Provincial Task Force on Polio Eradication to assess preparations for the second phase of the Sub-National Immunization Campaign, which is set to begin on 15th September.

The campaign will be conducted in seven districts of Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan divisions, along with selected areas of Bajaur and Kurram districts. Officials reviewed strategies to ensure effective implementation and wide coverage.

The meeting also focused on the current polio situation in the target areas. Authorities stressed the need for coordinated efforts to eliminate the virus and protect children from the risks of lifelong disability.

Health officials called on parents to make sure that all children under the age of five receive polio drops during the upcoming campaign.

