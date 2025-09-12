FBISE To Establish Model Examination Centers
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 12, 2025 | 07:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) Chairman Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE), Dr. Ikram Ali Malik on Friday reiterated the board’s commitment to pursue the plan of establishment of model examination centers equipped with modern facilities.
Speaking to journalists, he said that each center would include a library, computer and science laboratories to enable the conduct of both theoretical and practical examinations, said a statement.
“Controlled examination centers with modern facilities will be provided to students,” he stated, adding that land has already been allocated for the project, though final approval was still pending.
On the issue of examination fees, Dr. Malik announced that a special committee has been formed to devise a mechanism for granting fee waivers to low-income students.
“Students already registered with the Benazir Income Support Program or welfare institutions will be provided free education.
No fee will be charged to eligible students,” he said.
The Board of Governors has allocated Rs. 500 million for this initiative.
Highlighting the board’s reach, the chairman said that more than 4,000 educational institutions are affiliated with FBISE, including 55 abroad.
Regarding degree verification and examination fees, he confirmed that the degree verification fee has been revised from Rs. 200 to Rs. 1,000, while the matriculation mark sheet fee has been fixed at Rs. 1,500. The fee for matriculation examinations has been set at Rs. 5,000, citing rising medical expenses.
Dr. Malik emphasized that the Federal Board’s system is functioning transparently and expressed optimism about the future of education through automation and the role of artificial intelligence.
