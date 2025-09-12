Essential commodities available at controlled prices

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) Under the directives of Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Muhammad Waseem, strict monitoring of essential commodities and their prices continued across the district during the last 24 hours.

According to a spokesperson for the DC office here, flour and sugar are abundantly available in markets and shops, with price lists prominently displayed to ensure citizens can easily purchase these items at government-set rates.

According to official rates, a 10kg bag of flour is available for Rs 905, 20kg flour for Rs 1810, sugar at Rs 175 per kg, and bread/roti at Rs 14.

The deputy commissioner has warned that profiteering or overcharging at any level will not be tolerated.

Strict action will be taken against shopkeepers and bakers found violating the rules.

He directed the magistrates to remain in the field from morning till late at night, conducting regular market inspections to ensure relief for the public.

Shopkeepers not displaying price lists have been fined during spot checks.

Muhammad Waseem said that the district administration assures that flour, sugar, and other essential commodities are abundant. "Every effort is being made to provide citizens with essential items at government-set prices", he added.