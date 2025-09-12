Essential Commodities Available At Controlled Prices
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 12, 2025 | 06:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) Under the directives of Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Muhammad Waseem, strict monitoring of essential commodities and their prices continued across the district during the last 24 hours.
According to a spokesperson for the DC office here, flour and sugar are abundantly available in markets and shops, with price lists prominently displayed to ensure citizens can easily purchase these items at government-set rates.
According to official rates, a 10kg bag of flour is available for Rs 905, 20kg flour for Rs 1810, sugar at Rs 175 per kg, and bread/roti at Rs 14.
The deputy commissioner has warned that profiteering or overcharging at any level will not be tolerated.
Strict action will be taken against shopkeepers and bakers found violating the rules.
He directed the magistrates to remain in the field from morning till late at night, conducting regular market inspections to ensure relief for the public.
Shopkeepers not displaying price lists have been fined during spot checks.
Muhammad Waseem said that the district administration assures that flour, sugar, and other essential commodities are abundant. "Every effort is being made to provide citizens with essential items at government-set prices", he added.
Recent Stories
2025 Asia Cup Match 04 Pakistan Vs. Oman, Live Score, History, Who Will Win
Sharjah Narrative Forum concludes 21st session in Egypt
Serdal International launches new passenger auto ferry service in Comoros
Chinese actor Yu Menglong dies after tragic fall from Beijing apartment
Etihad sets record, carries 2 million passengers in August
UAE bars Israel from participating in Nov 2025 Air Show after Doha strike
UAE hands over individuals wanted by Swedish authorities
UAE President, Hungarian Prime Minister discuss bilateral relations
UAE summons Israeli Deputy Head of Mission, condemns blatant attack, hostile sta ..
OPEC Fund contributes $25 million to bolster food security in Bangladesh
PM Shehbaz urgeseEarly completion of cross-examination in defamation case agains ..
Arab, African parliaments denounce Israeli attack on Qatar, genocide in Gaza
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chief Secretary reviews preparations for upcoming polio campaign in KP43 seconds ago
-
DC for timely completion of WSSC development schemes44 seconds ago
-
Essential commodities available at controlled prices11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan condemns Israeli strike on Qatar as ‘Blatant Violation of Sovereignty’ : FO Spox11 minutes ago
-
VC KUST distributes donated medicines among students, staff11 minutes ago
-
Misbah Khar meets Ambassador of Uzbekistan21 minutes ago
-
Funeral prayer of slained cop offered in Malir21 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Makran chairs meeting to start Green Bus Service in Turbat21 minutes ago
-
Chinese embassy delegation briefed on NDMA’s flood response21 minutes ago
-
Cabinet decisions guarantee of public interest, long-term development of Balochistan: CM31 minutes ago
-
Misbah Khar discusses Pakistan–Oman parliamentary cooperation31 minutes ago
-
SMIU students urged to focus on their study, respect faculty31 minutes ago