DC For Timely Completion Of WSSC Development Schemes
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 12, 2025 | 06:50 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Rahimullah Mehsud on Friday chaired a meeting to review the progress of development schemes being executed by the Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC).
The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning, Chief Executive Officer WSSC Kohat, and other concerned officials.
During the session, officials briefed the participants on ongoing development projects and the progress achieved so far.
The DC emphasized that all schemes must be completed on time and with the highest quality standards to ensure maximum benefit to the public.
He made it clear that no negligence or delay would be tolerated in public welfare projects and directed for continuous monitoring to ensure transparency and efficiency in execution.
