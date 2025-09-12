Open Menu

DC For Timely Completion Of WSSC Development Schemes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 12, 2025 | 06:50 PM

DC for timely completion of WSSC development schemes

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Rahimullah Mehsud on Friday chaired a meeting to review the progress of development schemes being executed by the Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC).

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning, Chief Executive Officer WSSC Kohat, and other concerned officials.

During the session, officials briefed the participants on ongoing development projects and the progress achieved so far.

The DC emphasized that all schemes must be completed on time and with the highest quality standards to ensure maximum benefit to the public.

He made it clear that no negligence or delay would be tolerated in public welfare projects and directed for continuous monitoring to ensure transparency and efficiency in execution.

Recent Stories

2025 Asia Cup Match 04 Pakistan Vs. Oman, Live Sco ..

2025 Asia Cup Match 04 Pakistan Vs. Oman, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

28 minutes ago
 Sharjah Narrative Forum concludes 21st session in ..

Sharjah Narrative Forum concludes 21st session in Egypt

1 hour ago
 Serdal International launches new passenger auto f ..

Serdal International launches new passenger auto ferry service in Comoros

2 hours ago
 Chinese actor Yu Menglong dies after tragic fall f ..

Chinese actor Yu Menglong dies after tragic fall from Beijing apartment

2 hours ago
 Etihad sets record, carries 2 million passengers i ..

Etihad sets record, carries 2 million passengers in August

2 hours ago
 UAE bars Israel from participating in Nov 2025 Air ..

UAE bars Israel from participating in Nov 2025 Air Show after Doha strike

2 hours ago
UAE hands over individuals wanted by Swedish autho ..

UAE hands over individuals wanted by Swedish authorities

2 hours ago
 UAE President, Hungarian Prime Minister discuss bi ..

UAE President, Hungarian Prime Minister discuss bilateral relations

3 hours ago
 UAE summons Israeli Deputy Head of Mission, condem ..

UAE summons Israeli Deputy Head of Mission, condemns blatant attack, hostile sta ..

3 hours ago
 OPEC Fund contributes $25 million to bolster food ..

OPEC Fund contributes $25 million to bolster food security in Bangladesh

3 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz urgeseEarly completion of cross-examina ..

PM Shehbaz urgeseEarly completion of cross-examination in defamation case agains ..

4 hours ago
 Arab, African parliaments denounce Israeli attack ..

Arab, African parliaments denounce Israeli attack on Qatar, genocide in Gaza

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan