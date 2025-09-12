Open Menu

Governor Kundi Visits Postal Services HQ, Discusses Reforms With DG

Sumaira FH Published September 12, 2025 | 07:00 PM

Governor Kundi visits Postal Services HQ, discusses reforms with DG

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi visited the Headquarters of Postal Services on Friday, where he met with Director General Samiullah Khan.

Parliamentary Leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party in KP Assembly, Ahmad Karim Kundi, also accompanied him.

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on improving postal services across the country, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ensuring modern facilities for citizens, and introducing reforms in the postal system.

Governor Kundi emphasized that upgrading postal services in line with modern needs was essential to provide citizens with timely and quality services.

DG Samiullah Khan briefed the Governor on ongoing projects, digital facilitation, and future targets, highlighting initiatives such as online services, e-commerce support, and modern logistics facilities for the public.

Appreciating the efforts of the Postal Services, Governor Kundi said that enhanced cooperation between the federation and provinces could make the sector more effective and citizen-friendly.

On the occasion, the DG presented a special souvenir to the Governor.

Recent Stories

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi move IHC to halt Toshakhan ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi move IHC to halt Toshakhana-II trial

4 minutes ago
 2025 Asia Cup Match 04 Pakistan Vs. Oman, Live Sco ..

2025 Asia Cup Match 04 Pakistan Vs. Oman, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

34 minutes ago
 Sharjah Narrative Forum concludes 21st session in ..

Sharjah Narrative Forum concludes 21st session in Egypt

1 hour ago
 Serdal International launches new passenger auto f ..

Serdal International launches new passenger auto ferry service in Comoros

2 hours ago
 Chinese actor Yu Menglong dies after tragic fall f ..

Chinese actor Yu Menglong dies after tragic fall from Beijing apartment

2 hours ago
 Etihad sets record, carries 2 million passengers i ..

Etihad sets record, carries 2 million passengers in August

2 hours ago
UAE bars Israel from participating in Nov 2025 Air ..

UAE bars Israel from participating in Nov 2025 Air Show after Doha strike

2 hours ago
 UAE hands over individuals wanted by Swedish autho ..

UAE hands over individuals wanted by Swedish authorities

3 hours ago
 UAE President, Hungarian Prime Minister discuss bi ..

UAE President, Hungarian Prime Minister discuss bilateral relations

3 hours ago
 UAE summons Israeli Deputy Head of Mission, condem ..

UAE summons Israeli Deputy Head of Mission, condemns blatant attack, hostile sta ..

3 hours ago
 OPEC Fund contributes $25 million to bolster food ..

OPEC Fund contributes $25 million to bolster food security in Bangladesh

4 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz urgeseEarly completion of cross-examina ..

PM Shehbaz urgeseEarly completion of cross-examination in defamation case agains ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan