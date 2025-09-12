Governor Kundi visits Postal Services HQ, discusses reforms with DG

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi visited the Headquarters of Postal Services on Friday, where he met with Director General Samiullah Khan.

Parliamentary Leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party in KP Assembly, Ahmad Karim Kundi, also accompanied him.

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on improving postal services across the country, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ensuring modern facilities for citizens, and introducing reforms in the postal system.

Governor Kundi emphasized that upgrading postal services in line with modern needs was essential to provide citizens with timely and quality services.

DG Samiullah Khan briefed the Governor on ongoing projects, digital facilitation, and future targets, highlighting initiatives such as online services, e-commerce support, and modern logistics facilities for the public.

Appreciating the efforts of the Postal Services, Governor Kundi said that enhanced cooperation between the federation and provinces could make the sector more effective and citizen-friendly.

On the occasion, the DG presented a special souvenir to the Governor.