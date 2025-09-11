Open Menu

Governor Lauds Forces For Eliminating 19 Militants In Counter-terror Operations

Sumaira FH Published September 11, 2025 | 04:20 PM

Governor lauds Forces for eliminating 19 militants in counter-terror operations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Thursday lauded the security forces for their successful

operations against terrorist group, in which 19 militants were killed across different areas of the province.

Governor Kundi commended the bravery and professionalism of the forces, highlighting their unwavering commitment

to eliminating terrorism.

He said the firm resolve of security personnel to eradicate terrorists was truly commendable and reflected their

dedication to ensuring peace.

The Governor reaffirmed that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa stand shoulder to shoulder with the Armed Forces

in the mission to establish a peaceful, terrorism-free province.

Recent Stories

UAE President, Sultan of Oman discuss bilateral re ..

UAE President, Sultan of Oman discuss bilateral relations, regional developments

5 minutes ago
 Ajman sees 37% rise in new licences in H1 2025

Ajman sees 37% rise in new licences in H1 2025

36 minutes ago
 UAE Media Council flags, summons advertiser over n ..

UAE Media Council flags, summons advertiser over non-compliant ad

50 minutes ago
 UAE Cabinet re‑establishes ‘Emirates Researc ..

UAE Cabinet re‑establishes ‘Emirates Research and Development Council� ..

51 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz, Saudi and UAE top leaders gather in Q ..

PM Shehbaz, Saudi and UAE top leaders gather in Qatar after Israeli attack

58 minutes ago
 Noura Al Kaabi underscores UAE commitment to diver ..

Noura Al Kaabi underscores UAE commitment to diversity, dialogue at Monocle’s ..

1 hour ago
PITB Signs Contracts with Civil Aviation Training ..

PITB Signs Contracts with Civil Aviation Training Institute Hyderabad to Drive D ..

1 hour ago
 Thousands evacuated as floods swamp eastern Pakist ..

Thousands evacuated as floods swamp eastern Pakistan villages

2 hours ago
 TRENDS to host 5th Annual Forum on Political Islam ..

TRENDS to host 5th Annual Forum on Political Islam on September 16

2 hours ago
 Rescue operation underway as floodwaters surround ..

Rescue operation underway as floodwaters surround Jalalpur Pirwala

2 hours ago
 Security forces kill 19 Khwarij in Mohmand Distric ..

Security forces kill 19 Khwarij in Mohmand District

3 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2025: Indian extremists’ bid to block P ..

Asia Cup 2025: Indian extremists’ bid to block Pak-India match dismissed by SC

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan