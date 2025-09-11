Governor Lauds Forces For Eliminating 19 Militants In Counter-terror Operations
Sumaira FH Published September 11, 2025 | 04:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Thursday lauded the security forces for their successful
operations against terrorist group, in which 19 militants were killed across different areas of the province.
Governor Kundi commended the bravery and professionalism of the forces, highlighting their unwavering commitment
to eliminating terrorism.
He said the firm resolve of security personnel to eradicate terrorists was truly commendable and reflected their
dedication to ensuring peace.
The Governor reaffirmed that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa stand shoulder to shoulder with the Armed Forces
in the mission to establish a peaceful, terrorism-free province.
